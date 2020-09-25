Parson makes 8 appointments to various boards and commissions

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Today, Governor Mike Parson announced eight appointments to various boards and commissions.

Kristy Lee Boresi, of Columbia, was appointed to the State Committee of Marital and Family Therapists.

Ms. Boresi is the Director of Outpatient Therapy Services for the Central Region with Compass Health Network in Columbia, a position she has held since 2018. Previously, she was a Marriage and Family Therapist with Harry S. Truman Memorial Veterans’ Hospital in Columbia. Ms. Boresi has been a field instructor for social work students at the University of Missouri and an adjunct professor for Stephens College where she provided supervision to graduate-level students. She currently serves as the Legislative Chair for the Missouri Association of Marriage and Family Therapy and as a member of the American Association of Marriage and Family Therapy. She is a licensed Marriage and Family Therapist and holds several specialized trainings in the field of therapy. Ms. Boresi holds a Bachelor of Arts in psychology and a Bachelor of Arts in sociology from the University of Missouri-Columbia. She also holds a Master of Science in Marriage and Family Therapy from Northern Illinois University in DeKalb, Illinois.

Dr. Stacia Brown, of Kansas City, was appointed to the Lincoln University Board of Curators.

Dr. Brown has over 40 years of experience in the public school system. She worked for Kansas City, Missouri, Public Schools for 29 years, starting as a speech pathologist and audiologist. She later advanced to executive director and was responsible for supervising 26 schools. Dr. Brown then joined Kansas City, Kansas, Public Schools for an additional 15 years where she served in various leadership capacities until her retirement. Dr. Brown holds a bachelor’s degree in speech pathology and audiology from Lincoln University and a master’s degree in learning disabilities and educational specialist in elementary school administration from the University of Central Missouri. She also holds a doctorate in education leadership with an emphasis in district leadership from Baker University in Baldwin City, Kansas.

Judge Richard G. Callahan, of Jefferson City, was appointed to the Lincoln University Board of Curators.

Mr. Callahan currently serves as a Senior Circuit Judge for the Cole County Circuit Court. Previously, he served as United States Attorney for the Eastern District of Missouri from 2010-2017. Mr. Callahan is a member of the National District Attorneys Association and has served on the board of directors and as vice president of the organization. He is also a member of the American Bar Association, Cole County Bar Association, and Missouri Association of Prosecuting Attorneys. Mr. Callahan has served as Chairperson of the Supreme Court Committee on Criminal Procedures and Instructions and the Missouri Bar Criminal Law Committee. He has received several awards throughout his career, including Prosecutor of the Year from the Missouri Prosecutors’ Association, Benjamin N. Cardozo Award from the Missouri Criminal Defense Bar, and Lawyer of the Year from Missouri Lawyers Weekly Newspaper. Mr. Callahan holds a Bachelor of Arts and a Juris Doctor from Georgetown University in Washington, D.C.

Brian Gerau, of Cape Girardeau, was appointed to the Missouri Agricultural and Small Business Development Authority.

Mr. Gerau has been the CEO of the Jackson Area Chamber of Commerce since 2008. In his role as CEO, he acts as a liaison between business and governmental partners at the local and state levels. He also partners with the City of Jackson in economic development, business recruitment, and strategic planning efforts. Previously, Mr. Gerau was the Cape Girardeau Territory Manager for Altria Group. He was responsible for the development, recruitment, and retention of area businesses. Mr. Gerau is a member of the Missouri Economic Development Committee, Chamber of Commerce Executives of Missouri, and the Jackson Industrial Development Company. He also serves on the Southeast Missouri State Foundation Board and Cape Area Magnet Board. Mr. Gerau holds a Bachelor of Science in history from the University of Missouri-Columbia.

Donna Gloe, of Marshfield, was appointed to the Missouri State Board of Nursing.

Ms. Gloe was a clinical instructor for Mercy School of Nursing of Southwest Baptist University for three years. She also previously served as director of the Simulation Center at Missouri State University for five years. Ms. Gloe spent the first 11 years of her career as a registered nurse. She has given several presentations on her work locally, regionally, nationally, and internationally. She is a member of the Missouri Nurses’ Association, International Nursing Association for Clinical Simulation and Learning, National League of Nursing, and American Nurses Association. She has also served as president of the American Nursing Informatics Association and as a basic life support instructor and provider for the American Heart Association. Ms. Gloe is active within her local community serving as a substitute preschool teacher. Ms. Gloe holds a Master of Science in Nursing from Missouri State University and a Doctor of Education in health care education from Nova Southeastern University in Broward County, Florida.

Mary Beth Harper, of Ballwin, was appointed to the State Committee of Marital and Family Therapists.

Ms. Harper has been in private practice for the last 12 years providing therapy to individuals and couples in areas such as relationship conflict, parenting skills, anxiety, depression, and trauma. Previously, she spent 15 years working in various social service settings focused on programs supporting adolescent substance abuse, foster children, runaways, homeless youth, and teen parents. Ms. Harper is a member of the American Association for Marriage and Family Therapy and has served as president of both the St. Louis Chapter of Marriage and Family Therapy and the Missouri Association of Marriage and Family Therapy. She holds several professional designations, including Licensed Marriage and Family Therapist and Licensed Professional Counselor. Ms. Harper holds a Bachelor of Arts in psychology from Greenville University in Greenville, Illinois, and a Master of Science in Marriage and Family Therapy from Indiana State University in Terre Haute, Indiana.

Monica McCollough, of Burlington Junction, was appointed to the Board of Therapeutic Massage.

Ms. McCollough is the owner of Therapeutic Massage of Maryville, LLC. She began her massage therapy career in 2017 after earning her certificate as a licensed massage therapist. Previously, she worked at the Northwest Missouri State University Police Department as the communication and project coordinator. Ms. McCollough is a member of Associated Bodywork and Massage Professionals and Today’s Civic Women. She and her husband own and operate a family farm in Burlington Junction where they raise corn and soybeans. Ms. McCollough holds a Bachelor of Science in horticulture and a Master of Science in higher education leadership from Northwest Missouri State University.

Terry Rackers, of Jefferson City, was appointed to the Lincoln University Board of Curators.

Mr. Rackers is a retired business owner and pilot with 57 years of experience in the aviation business. Mr. Rackers was part owner of Central Missouri Aviation and Jefferson City Flying Service, serving as president of both companies. He has also worked as an accident prevention counselor and a designated examiner for the Federal Aviation Administration. He previously served as Treasurer of the Jefferson City West Rotary Club, Vice President of the St. Mary’s Foundation, Treasurer of the Jefferson City Country Club, and House Chairman of the Jefferson City Chamber of Commerce and Civic Progress. Mr. Rackers holds a Bachelor of Science in business from the University of Missouri-Columbia.