Parson makes 8 appointments to various boards, commissions

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Today, Governor Mike Parson announced eight appointments to various boards and commissions.

Dan Cranshaw, of Kansas City, was appointed to the Missouri Development Finance Board.

Mr. Cranshaw is a shareholder at Polsinelli where he litigates products liability, toxic tort, and other commercial matters. In addition to his litigation practice, Mr. Cranshaw is a member of the firm’s Risk Management Committee and chair of its Diversity and Inclusion Committee. Mr. Cranshaw assists in setting the diversity and inclusion strategy for the firm and leads the firm’s new Social Justice Initiative. He has received multiple awards for his sustained efforts in advancing diversity and inclusion in the legal profession. Mr. Cranshaw is an active community servant, sitting on the boards of Swope Community Enterprises, Urban Neighborhood Initiative, School Smart KC, the American Jazz Museum, the Women’s Foundation, Shumaker Family Foundation, Cornerstones of Care Foundation Board, and the Greater Kansas City Community Foundation Advisory Board. Mr. Cranshaw is a graduate of the University of Kansas School of Law and Princeton University.

Shawn Foster, of Lee’s Summit, was appointed to the Jackson County Sports Complex Authority.

Mr. Foster is founding member, shareholder, and attorney at Preuss Foster Law in Kansas City. He is also an adjunct professor at the University of Missouri-Kansas City where he teaches courses in trial advocacy and constitutional law. Mr. Foster is professionally affiliated with several organizations and serves as a board member and legal counsel for the Kansas City Metropolitan Bar Association and Lee’s Summit Soccer Association. Mr. Foster holds a Bachelor of Science and Master of Science from Central Missouri State University and a Juris Doctor from the University of Missouri-Kansas City.

Mary Meyer Keyes, of Springfield, was appointed to the Children’s Trust Fund Board.

Ms. Keyes has been a relationship manager for Affinity Wealth Partners since 2017. Her past work experience includes serving as a client associate for Merrill Lynch and Havens Patterson & Mitchell Group. Ms. Keyes also served as Chief of Staff to former First Lady Melanie Blunt and as President of the Junior League of Springfield. She is a current member of the Springfield Chamber of Commerce. Ms. Keyes holds a Bachelor of Arts in communications from Drury University.

Adam Nanney, of Holts Summit, was appointed to the Hazardous Waste Management Commission.

Mr. Nanney has more than 10 years of experience as a senior geological engineer working on engineering and environmental assessment and remediation projects. Currently, he works for engineering and environmental consulting firm Barr Engineering Co. Mr. Nanney provides permitting assistance, design expertise, construction oversight, and project management services for several clients within the mining and manufacturing industries. He holds OSHA and MSHA certifications and is professionally registered as an engineer in Missouri and Iowa. Mr. Nanney holds a Bachelor of Science in geological engineering from the Missouri University of Science and Technology.

Daniel Oerther, of Rolla, was appointed to the Hazardous Waste Management Commission.

Mr. Oerther has been a professor for the Missouri University of Science and Technology’s Department of Civil, Architectural, and Environment Engineering since 2010. He has also served as a foreign affairs officer and senior agricultural policy advisor for the Office of Global Food Security with the U.S. Department of State. Mr. Oerther has had his work published extensively, held various leadership positions, and received numerous honors and scholarly awards for his research, practice, and teaching of environmental engineering. He is a licensed Professional Engineer in the state of Missouri and board certified in environmental engineering through the American Academy of Environmental Engineers and Scientists. Mr. Oerther holds a Master of Science and doctoral degree in environmental engineering from the University of Illinois, Urbana-Champaign.

John Parry, of Liberty, was appointed to the Missouri Development Finance Board.

Mr. Parry is the president and founder of The Parry Group, a holding company for area health care properties. He previously served as CEO of Hometown Hearing and Audiology. Under his leadership, the company was recognized by Business Monthly’s 25 Under 25 as one of Kansas City’s top businesses with 25 or fewer employees. Mr. Parry is an alumnus of Ingram Magazine’s 40 Under 40 and currently serves as treasurer of the Kansas City University Board of Trustees. Mr. Parry holds a Bachelor of Arts in health care administration and marketing from Ottawa University in Kansas.

Dale Roberts, of Ashland, was appointed to the State Board of Mediation.

Mr. Roberts has served as Executive Director of the Columbia Police Officer Association (CPOA) since 2013. Previously, Mr. Roberts served as an adjunct assistant professor for the University of Missouri-Columbia School of Law and as Chief Administrative Law Judge and Secretary of the Missouri Public Service Commission. He is a member of the Missouri Bar Association and American Legion Post 202. He is also a firearms law and concealed carry weapon instructor for the Sportsmen’s Caucus of the Missouri Legislature. Mr. Roberts served 11 years in the military, including four years in the United States Air Force. He was honorably discharged with the Meritorious Service Medal in 1981. Mr. Roberts holds a Bachelor of Arts in classical studies from Creighton University in Omaha, Nebraska, and a Juris Doctor from the University of Missouri-Columbia School of Law.

Debra Ann Schumer, of Jackson, was appointed to the State Board of Health and Senior Services.

Ms. Schumer is the manager of Saint Francis Healthcare System’s Nutrition Services Department and Diabetes Education & Management Center. She provides clinical management of all inpatient and outpatient nutrition services and is responsible for productivity monitoring for budgetary oversight purposes. She has over 15 years of clinical experience as well as experience in long-term care and academia. Ms. Schumer has served as president, treasurer, and director-at-large of the Missouri Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics and has received the academy’s Emerging Leaders Award. Ms. Schumer holds a Bachelor of Science in dietetics and a Master of Arts in human environmental studies from Southeast Missouri State University.