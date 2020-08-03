Parson releases report on the impact of military spending in Missouri

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Governor Mike Parson announced today that the military spends approximately $18.2 billion in Missouri, accounting for more than $29 billion in economic activity.

The study found that military spending contributes $11 billion to Missouri workers, and supports more than 180,000 jobs or about 7% of the state’s workforce. The $29 billion in economic activity equals about 9% of Missouri’s Gross State Product (GSP), which is the monetary value of all the goods and services produced in the state. The impacts are based on the latest available federal data from FY 2018.

“We are proud that the men and women who serve in the military or work in defense companies here in Missouri help defend our nation,” Governor Mike Parson said. “This new report reminds us that they also support our economy, creating tens of thousands of additional jobs and increasing earnings. Our state is stronger and our communities are better places to live because of what they do for us every day.”

The Missouri Military Preparedness and Enhancement Commission (MMPEC) and its Office of the Military Advocate commissioned the study as a way to gage the success of state and local efforts to support Missouri’s military installations, defense agencies, and defense contractors, such as Boeing.

“We hope this report underscores the importance of the military services and defense companies that call Missouri home. I find that not many people realize how much defense funding is invested in our state, and how many jobs and increased earnings are directly and indirectly produced for our citizens,” said Joe Driskill, Missouri Military Advocate.

“Missouri has a large military presence, and for that we can be thankful. These men and women, no matter their rank or role, defend our freedom, and their presence, along with their families’, benefits our communities greatly. This report further proves that the work that the military is doing for us is of the upmost importance,” Missouri House Speaker Elijah Haahr said.

“We should celebrate the significance of the military and defense work done in Missouri, and the economic impact report shows that we don’t thank them enough. Not only do they work hard to protect us, but their work helps us build a strong economy, a fact that we Missourians should be grateful for,” said Senate President Pro Tem Dave Schatz.

MMPEC and the Department of Economic Development’s Office of the Military Advocate work proactively to support military installations, assist defense contractors, and help members of the military find work in Missouri upon leaving the service. These efforts help support Missouri’s economy and keep skilled workers in Missouri when they separate from the military.

To view the report in full, visit military.ded.mo.gov/content/economic-impact-reports.