Parson signs executive order to continue work of Missouri 2020 Complete Count Committee

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. —Today, Governor Mike Parson signed Executive Order 20-13 extending Executive Order 18-12, which established the Missouri 2020 Complete Count Committee.

Due to COVID-19, the U.S. Census Bureau extended the deadline to respond to the 2020 Census from July 31 to October 31, 2020. Originally, Executive Order 18-12 required the Missouri 2020 Complete Count Committee to complete its work and submit a final report by August 1, 2020. Executive Order 20-13 extends the committee’s deadline to November 30, 2020.

The Missouri 2020 Complete Count Committee’s purpose remains the same, to heighten participation and awareness for the 2020 Census and coordinate messaging and community outreach in hard-to-count areas of Missouri.

“Missouri’s Complete Count Committee’s mission remains a critical component in the effort to secure a fair and equitable 2020 Census,” said Governor Parson. “Extending the deadline for the committee’s work will help ensure accurate and reliable census data is collected for the state of Missouri and reinforce the importance of having every Missourian counted.”

It is important to remember that participation in the census is a civic duty, just like voting. An accurate U.S. Census is fundamental to democracy and critical in determining the economic, social, and political voice of Missouri’s citizens. It also ensures fair representation, funding, and investment for all communities.