Midweek Update — May 4, 2021 By The Missouri Times on May 4, 2021 Listen as Scott Faughn breaks down what to expect from the final two weeks of legislative session. He covers budget, the Second Amendment Preservation Act, Medicaid expansion funding, and more. https://themissouritimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/05/FULL-Midweek-update-May-4-2021-.mp3 Share this:Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)