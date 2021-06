Show Me Missourah — Reynolds County

We traveled to Centerville, the seat of Reynolds County, for this week’s show.

Scott Faughn joins Presiding Commissioner Joe Loyd, Second District Commissioner Eddie Williams, and Carol Santhuff and Norma Wakefield of the Reynolds County Genealogy and Historical Society to discuss the county, from the story of its founding to the impact of Johnson’s Shut-Ins State Park.

The history of Missouri, one county at a time.