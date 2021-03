This Week in Missouri Politics — March 28, 2021

Scott Faughn is joined by Lt. Gov. Mike Kehoe to discuss his 2024 gubernatorial announcement, his commitment to pro-life issues, and the 2020 election results. On the panel, Scott is joined by Sen. Karla Eslinger, Columbia Mayor Brian Treece, Axiom Strategies senior associate Hannah Beers Sutton, and The Missouri Times editor Kaitlyn Schallhorn.