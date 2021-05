This Week in Missouri Politics — May 23, 2021

Scott Faughn is joined by Sen. Brian Williams to discuss his massive police reform bill, the U.S. Senate race, and the end of the legislative session. On the panel, Scott is joined by state Reps. Rasheen Aldridge and Jo Doll as well as David Barklage, president of the Barklage Company; and Joe Patterson of the St. Louis County Police Association.