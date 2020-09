This Week in Missouri Politics — Sept. 13, 2020

This Week in Missouri Politics kicks off its new time in St. Louis with a full show of the opinion maker panel. On the show, host Scott Faughn is joined by State Rep. Mary Elizabeth Coleman; Jeff Roorda, executive director of the St. Louis Police Officers Association; and Gregg Keller, principal at Atlas Strategy Group. The panel discussed the upcoming 2020 elections, the special session on violent crime, and the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.