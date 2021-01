This Week in Missouri Politics with Senate Pro Tem Dave Schatz

Scott Faughn is joined by Senate President Pro Tem Dave Schatz to discuss the start of the legislative session and calls for U.S. Senator Josh Hawley to resign following his objections to the presidential election. On the panel, Scott is joined by state Rep. Wiley Price; St. Louis Young Republicans President Frank Catanzaro; Garrett Webb, a government affairs consultant; and Lane Koch, Republican activist.