Press Release: Hahn | O’Daniel Government Relations Names New Partner and Transitions to Hahn | DeBoef

JEFFERSON CITY – Hahn | O’Daniel Government Relations announces Ryan DeBoef as named partner and changes the firm name to Hahn | DeBoef Government Relations effective January 1, 2023.

With more than three decades of collective experience, Hahn | DeBoef will expand on the top-notch services the firm is known for—legislative and executive representation, including government agency engagement, procurement, business development, and association management expertise.

“We’re committed to developing meaningful, genuine relationships with decision makers and providing our clients with the most effective access to the legislature and executive agencies,” said Jay Hahn, managing partner of the firm. “Anyone that has seen Ryan in action as an attorney or as a lobbyist knows his work ethic is relentless. Ryan has built a strong reputation in the capitol through his 14 years of experience in public service, and I’m confident Ryan’s background will advance our firm’s pursuit to be the best.”

“I have worked with Jay as a client, and he is an honest workhorse driven by an unwavering commitment to excellence. For the last 15 years, Jay has built an impressive and thriving operation. I’m excited and grateful to have the opportunity to partner with Jay as I transition to contract lobbying,” Ryan continued. “Bringing forward my executive experience and record of governmental success during my time as Chief of Staff at Missouri State University will be paramount to achieve the best results for our clients.”

Hahn | DeBoef will become the next generation of the Hahn | O’Daniel firm. “Many years ago, shortly after we started the firm, Jay and I had a conversation that when the time was right, it was my intent to retire from the lobby practice,” Whit O’Daniel said, “That conversation triggered a multi-year search for the next partner. Professionally I have had the opportunity to work with Ryan and I am pleased that Ryan has been selected as the new named partner to advance the firm to the next level while preserving the cornerstones of the firm: hard work, powerful results, and top-notch service.”

About Ryan DeBoef

Ryan served as Chief of Staff at Missouri State University from 2014 to 2022. In this role he partnered with President Clif Smart to manage system-wide operations, and he developed significant experience administering budgets, operations, projects, events, and people.

Ryan also led MSU’s state and federal government relations efforts. He has substantial experience developing legislative priorities and materials, advocating directly with legislators, and managing contract lobbying teams.

Ryan led efforts to pass and defend against passage of numerous pieces of policy legislation each year in the Missouri General Assembly. He also led efforts to secure operating and capital appropriations for MSU.

Ryan was named to the most recent list of the Missouri Times “Top 100 People in Politics.” Ryan was also named to the Springfield Business Journal “Men of the Year” list in 2020 and “40 Under 40” list in 2015.

Ryan is currently a member of the Board of Directors for the Missouri Chamber of Commerce and Industry and completed the Leadership Missouri program in 2021. He served two terms on the Springfield Metropolitan Bar Foundation Board of Directors and chaired the Government Relations Committee and Legislative Policy Committee with the Springfield Area Chamber of Commerce.

A lawyer by trade, Ryan previously served as Legal Counsel at Missouri State University, worked in the private practice of law with the Husch Blackwell law firm, and completed a federal judicial clerkship with U.S. District Judge Richard E. Dorr. Ryan finished first in his class at the University of Missouri School of Law in 2005.

When the legislature is not in session, Ryan resides in Springfield with his wife Juli. They have two school-aged sons—Liam and Waylan—and two adult daughters—Lauren and Hanna.