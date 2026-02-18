Press Release: Local Businessman and Pacific Alderman Rafael Madrigal Announces Campaign for County Auditor

Pacific, MO — Rafael Madrigal, local businessman, financial professional, former Pacific Alderman, and former Pacific Planning and Zoning Commissioner, today announced his candidacy for County Auditor, pledging to bring transparency, fiscal discipline, and strong financial oversight to county government.

Madrigal, the CEO of American Freedom Benefits, has built his career around financial planning, risk management, and helping families and businesses make responsible long-term decisions. He says those same principles should guide county government.

“The Auditor’s job is simple: follow the money, protect taxpayers, and tell the truth in plain language,” Madrigal said. “Families across our county balance their budgets every month. They deserve a County Auditor who will make sure government does the same.”

With years of experience in financial services, compliance, and business management, Madrigal believes he is uniquely qualified to serve as the county’s financial watchdog. In addition to his private-sector background, he currently serves as a Pacific Alderman, where he has worked on local budgeting and governance issues.

“As a city official, I’ve seen firsthand how every decision impacts taxpayers,” Madrigal said. “The County Auditor must be independent, thorough, and willing to ask hard questions. I will work to strengthen internal controls, improve transparency, and ensure every dollar is spent legally and efficiently.”

Originally from California, Madrigal moved to Missouri in 2017 and made Pacific his home with his wife, Jennifer. He says his experience watching the consequences of unchecked government spending in other states strengthened his commitment to keeping local government accountable and fiscally responsible.

Madrigal’s campaign will officially kick off with a Meet and Greet event on Tuesday, March 31, from 5:30 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Moe’s Restaurant, 499 Grand Avenue, Washington, MO 63090. Supporters and members of the community are invited to attend, meet Rafael, and learn more about his vision for the Auditor’s office.

“This campaign is about trust,” Madrigal said. “Taxpayers deserve confidence that their hard-earned dollars are being handled responsibly. I’m ready to bring professional financial leadership and accountability to this office.”





