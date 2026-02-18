Press Release: Senator Ben Brown Endorses Amy DeClue for State Representative in Missouri’s 118th District

SULLIVAN, MO — Conservative State Senator Ben Brown has officially endorsed Amy DeClue in her campaign for State Representative in Missouri’s 118th District, citing her proven conservative leadership and grassroots experience as key reasons for his support.

“Amy DeClue is the proven, tested conservative in this race,” said Senator Brown. “She’s not just talking about conservative values — she’s been living them, defending them, and leading on them for years. Amy has the integrity, backbone, and work ethic we need more of in Jefferson City. I’m proud to support her candidacy and know she’ll be a champion for the people of District 118.”

DeClue, a longtime nurse, mother of five, and Chair of the Franklin County Republican Central Committee, has built a reputation as a grassroots leader who shows up, speaks out, and gets things done. She’s been a leading voice in fighting government overreach, defending life, and protecting parental rights.

“I’m honored to receive Senator Brown’s endorsement,” said DeClue. “He’s been a strong voice for liberty, limited government, and common sense in the State Senate. I look forward to working alongside him to advance those same conservative principles in the Missouri House.”

Missouri House District 118 includes parts of Franklin County. DeClue is currently unopposed in the Republican primary.