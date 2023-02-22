Press Release: State Representative Maggie Nurrenbern Launches Campaign for State Senate District 17

Today, Missouri State Representative Maggie Nurrenbern, who was elected to represent House

District 15 in 2020, is announcing her campaign for State Senate District 17.

“I’ve always been proud to call the Northland home and I know we need leaders who will stand

up as a voice of moderation, bring people together and actually achieve results that make a

positive difference for our community. That’s exactly what I’ve done as a State Representative,

working across the aisle, I’ve worked to deliver real solutions and investments in education,

infrastructure and healthcare,” said State Representative Maggie Nurrenbern.

“Now, I’m running for State Senate because as a mom of three, former local public school

teacher and dedicated community volunteer, I have a renewed purpose to fight for great public

education for every kid in our state, create more economic opportunity, finally expand access to

affordable health care and keep our families safe. By working together, I know we can make the

Northland an even better place to live and raise a family.”

As a member of the House Budget Committee, State Representative Nurrenbern’s record of

bipartisan accomplishments includes passing $21.8 million toward increasing teacher pay in the

career ladder program and ensuring $8.7 million for the safety and security of state schools

serving students with disabilities. She’s also helped pass bipartisan plans to boost literacy and

fully fund transportation for public schools.

Local leaders are endorsing Rep. Nurrenbern’s campaign for Senate District 17:

● State Senator Lauren Arthur: “It’s been an honor to represent Clay County in the State

Senate since 2018. Maggie exemplifies the Northland’s very best. She is a fearless

fighter for her constituents, and a tireless advocate for students, families and neighbors. I

know she will not only focus on the real issues that matter to Northlanders, but she’ll also

get results. This is especially important as extremists in the state legislature push

divisive and harmful policies that hurt our kids and undermine public education. I couldn’t

be more proud to endorse Maggie for State Senate.”

● Clay County Western Commissioner Jon Carpenter: “State Representative Maggie

Nurrenbern’s experience as a dedicated community volunteer and proven record of

working with both parties to bring home meaningful investments in Clay County has been vital for improving our infrastructure and helping small businesses. I’m confident

Maggie will continue to deliver real results in the State Senate and I’m proud to have her

back.”

● Former Assistant Attorney General Audrey Danner, who is launching a new PAC

called Northland Forward: “As a mom and Northlander, I’m excited to support Maggie

Nurrenbern’s campaign for state senate. Maggie will be a strong voice for improving

public education, keeping us safe, and finding solutions to the biggest problems facing

our community. That’s why I’m launching Northland Forward PAC. I want to continue to

build on Maggie’s grassroots support and ensure Maggie is elected to the state senate.”

● Former State Representative Wes Rogers: “I trust that State Representative

Nurrenbern will always put our public schools, small businesses and the needs of our

community first. We should all come together and support Maggie’s candidacy and work

hard to ensure Democrats hold onto this vital state senate seat.”

About State Representative Maggie Nurrenbern:

Maggie Nurrenbern is from the Northland and is proud to represent the Northland in the

Missouri House of Representatives. As a mom, a teacher, and a union member, Maggie

understands how important it is to have legislators who will advocate for hardworking Missouri

families.

Maggie is the product of great public education in the state of Missouri. She is a lifelong resident

of Clay County, graduating from Smithville High School in 2002. She holds a bachelor’s degree

in Communication – Journalism from Truman State University and a master’s degree in

Curriculum and Instruction from UMKC. She is certified to teach Spanish and English Language

Learners. After graduating college, she served with her husband Gregg in the Peace Corps in

Ecuador for two years working in education and public health. Prior to serving in the legislature,

Maggie taught at North Kansas City High School.

In addition to her political work, Maggie is a board member for Feed Northland Kids, and a

member of Gladstone Chamber of Commerce, Northland Chamber of Commerce, Oakwood

Community Association, Oakwood Manor PTA and St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church.

Maggie and her husband Gregg have three sons, Luke, Eli and Henry. Maggie believes being a

mom is her greatest job of all, and her kids have given her a renewed purpose to advocate for

bright futures for kids all over Missouri.

Please visit MaggieforMO.com to learn more.