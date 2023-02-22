TWMP: Recap for February 19th

In case you missed this week’s episode of This Week in Missouri Politics, here is a brief recap.

This week’s special guest was Missouri House Speaker Dean Plocher. Plocher talked to This Week in Missouri Politics host Scott Faughn about a variety of topics, including crime and foreign land ownership.

This week also had a special segment. In this segment, Scott interviews Missouri Congressman Jason Bean about his new role as Chair of the Ways and Means committee. Bean also talks about local Electric Cooperatives for a bit.

On the panel, Scott is joined by State Representatives Bridget Walsh Moore and Travis Smith. Both guests talk to Scott about a couple hot button issues in the Missouri Legislator, including transgender bills and rural broadband work across the state.

The full episode is available below.