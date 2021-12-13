Rep. Craig Fishel to chair Consent and House Procedures Committee

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Rep. Craig Fishel has been tapped to lead the Consent and House Procedures Committee when lawmakers return for session after a year as its second-in-command.

Fishel served as vice-chair of the committee this session under Rep. Sara Walsh. The committee is meant to ensure the House conducts its affairs in a “fair, responsible, and efficient manner” — a task Speaker Rob Vescovo said Fishel, a business owner and former member of the Springfield City Council, should be ready to take on.

“I want to thank Speaker Vescovo for trusting me with this important position,” Fishel said in a statement Monday. “This is a vital committee as we must work to lay out the rules for this honored chamber and consider how to best operate within the confines of decorum. My experience in local government will be a guiding factor as we decide how best to serve the House this year.”

Fishel has represented part of Greene County in the lower chamber since 2018. Beyond his legislative duties, he has served as vice president of properties for the Boy Scouts of America and as a board member for the National Spa and Pool Institute (NSPI). He has also owned and operated Fishel Pools in Springfield for more than 42 years and serves in leadership roles for several local churches.

A Springfield resident, he served on the city council from 2013 and ceded his seat at the start of his career in the statehouse. He is also a member of the House Budget and Local Government committees.

Walsh will not serve on the committee next session after a year at its helm. Walsh, who represents part of Boone County, is vying for the Republican nomination for Missouri’s 4th congressional district seat.