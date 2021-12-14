Rep. Bill Falkner to lead Local Government Committee

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Rep. Bill Falkner will take over as chair of the House Local Government Committee next session, bringing years of experience to a committee focused on legislation affecting Missouri’s communities.

Falkner is no stranger to local issues. He is a former mayor and councilman of St. Joseph and once served as a member of the Missouri Municipal League’s Board of Directors, a resume Speaker Rob Vescovo considered when appointing him to the position.

“I want to thank Speaker Vescovo for giving me the opportunity to lead this committee as we address issues that impact local governments in all parts of the state,” Falkner said in a statement. “As someone who served on the local level, I understand the challenges facing our local government officials. I am excited to put my knowledge to work to help the members of my committee create policy that will ensure our local government entities remain efficient, accountable, and transparent.”

Falkner was also a founding member of the Local Government Caucus formed in 2019. The caucus was supported by the Municipal League and allowed lawmakers with experience in local government to weigh issues that could have an impact on their communities.

He served as vice-chair this session under the late Rep. Tom Hannegan, who passed away in October.

Rep. Rodger Reedy will serve as vice-chair of the committee, while Rep. Joe Adams is the ranking minority member.

Falkner, a Republican, was also tapped to serve on the Government Accountability, Urban Issues, Small Business, and Government Oversight special committees next session.

Falkner was first elected to represent part of Buchanan County in the lower chamber in 2018. He is also a small business owner, having owned and operated Falkner Plumbing in St. Joseph for more than 30 years.