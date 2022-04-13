Robert C. O’Brien endorses Eric Schmitt for Senate

St. Louis, Mo. — Today, former Trump National Security Advisor Robert C. O’Brien announced his endorsement of America First candidate Eric Schmitt for U.S. Senate. Former National Security Advisor O’Brien is a leading authority on China’s threat to the United States and was a key figure in strengthening the United States against subversive Chinese attacks. Ambassador O’Brien (ret.) knows first-hand the danger that China poses to American freedom and stands in full support of Eric Schmitt’s fight against the Chinese Communist Party.

“America needs leaders in the U.S. Senate who can stand up to China. Eric Schmitt has fought to hold China accountable for their unleashing of COVID-19 and supports President Trump’s America First agenda,” said Ambassador Robert O’Brien (ret.). “There is no Attorney General in the country that has stood up to China more than Eric Schmitt and that’s why we need him in the U.S. Senate.”

“It’s an honor to receive the endorsement of President Trump’s National Security Advisor,” said U.S. Senate candidate Eric Schmitt. “I was the first Attorney General in the country to sue China to hold the Chinese Communist Party accountable for unleashing COVID-19 on the world. As Missouri’s next Senator, I’ll keep fighting to bring back President Trump’s incredibly successful America First Agenda and will seek counsel from America First heroes like Ambassador O’Brien to continue holding China accountable.”

As a leading U.S. Senate candidate in Missouri, Eric Schmitt has been endorsed by: U.S. Senator Ted Cruz, the National Association for Gun Rights, former-acting U.S. Attorney General Matt Whitaker, the Senate Conservatives Fund, and grassroots leaders in Missouri.