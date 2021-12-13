Schmitt: Opposition to vaccine mandates is a fight for freedom

Attorney General Eric Schmitt has leveled lawsuits over multiple federal COVID-19 vaccination mandates, challenges he said were vital to determining what America would look like moving forward.

Schmitt challenged requirements for health care workers — a rule that has been halted for the time being. The Republican official also filed a lawsuit over vaccine mandates for federal employees and contractors and orders requiring workplaces with more than 100 employees to mandate vaccination or weekly testing.

Multiple states have joined Schmitt’s efforts to combat the federal government’s actions.

“These are big cases that have a lot of import moving forward,” Schmitt said. “I think if you take a step back there’s a much bigger issue at stake here, which is what kind of country we’re going to be. America has been the freest country in the history of the world. Are we going to give that up? Are we going to cede authority to these tyrants who want to get more and more and more control? Because it’s never going to end for them. This is a basis of power that they never thought they’d have and it’s very important that we’re winning in court.”

Schmitt joined “This Week in Missouri Politics” Sunday to discuss COVID-19, immigration, and his campaign for outgoing U.S. Senator Roy Blunt’s seat. Schmitt will face former Gov. Eric Greitens, Congresswoman Vicky Hartzler, Congressman Billy Long, Senate President Pro Tem Dave Schatz, and attorney Mark McCloskey for the Republican nomination.

“I think people want a fighter and they’re tired of people saying a bunch of things and not doing anything,” Schmitt said. “They want somebody who’s actually going to take action and that’s exactly what we’re doing. I said we’re going to take a blowtorch to the Biden agenda and that’s exactly what we’re doing, and we’re getting results.”

Infrastructure

Reps. Rasheen Aldridge and Adam Schwadron joined GOP consultant David Barklage and St. Louis Labor Council President Pat White on this week’s panel to discuss the pandemic, education, and the major infrastructure package signed into law by President Joe Biden last month. Biden traveled to Kansas City last week to tout the legislation and its bipartisan support, including amongst Blunt and Democratic Congressman Emanuel Cleaver.

“It’s a great day — I don’t even just think for Democrats or Republicans — it’s a great day for our country,” Aldridge said. “To be able to get that out, to be able to help the next generation — that’s the right move, that’s the smart policy. When you see Blunt and you see Cleaver and you see both parties being able to come together to help the future generations, it’s amazing.”

Missouri is slated to see substantial investments in its highways and bridges, electric vehicle (EV) charging networks, and broadband — a focal point of Missouri’s executives and legislators that Barklage said was vital to expanding the state’s economy.

“If we can bring back factories in rural Missouri, if we can bring back jobs in places like the Bootheel that have really been hit hard, we’re not going to do it without those kinds of things,” Barklage said. “I think it was a great collaborative effort, and the president should be applauded for it.”

Watch the full episode of “This Week in Missouri Politics” below, or listen to the podcast version here.