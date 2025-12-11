Sen. Brian Williams Recognized at Inaugural Fleming Holiday Joy & Jazz Brunch

The Charles E. Fleming Legacy Foundation hosted its inaugural Holiday Joy and Jazz Brunch on Sunday morning, launching a new annual celebration recognizing educators, civic leaders, and business professionals whose work strengthens communities across the St. Louis region.

The foundation’s mission centers on preserving and promoting the contributions of Charles E. Fleming to architecture, design, engineering, construction management, and related fields, while educating the public on how those disciplines contribute to human wellbeing and community development. Sunday’s event reflected that mission by honoring individuals who advance education and opportunity in the region.

“We are trying to fulfill Charles’s dream, by helping as many students as we can to be able to receive the best education,” said John Gaskin II, the Executive Director of the Foundation.

A Legacy Rooted in Architecture, Education, and Community Impact

A graduate of Douglass High School and Washington University’s first Black architecture graduate, Fleming built a pioneering career as president of the Fleming Corporation — Missouri’s first full-service architecture firm owned by a Black architect. His portfolio spanned homes in Richmond Heights, major community facilities like the St. Louis Comprehensive Care Center and the renovation of Homer G. Phillips Hospital, and national projects through Jenkins-Fleming, including Los Angeles’ Martin Luther King Jr. General Hospital and work on Atlanta’s MARTA system and Lagos’ international airport.

He also helped found the Urban Housing Foundation to combat discrimination in housing and played a key role in establishing Gateway National Bank, Missouri’s first minority-owned bank. His contributions earned top honors, including Washington University’s 2024 Dean’s Medal and a city proclamation naming April 18 “Charles E. Fleming Day.”

“The Foundation was set up to find more people like Charles and to help them reach their full potential,” added Gaskin.

Celebrating Educators and Community Builders

The brunch, held under the theme “Celebrating Our Region’s Most Valuable Assets” highlighted standout educators from across the metro area and recognized influential members of the business community. In attendance was not only the honorees but also Mayor Cara Spencer.

A central focus of the program was the presentation of the Edward and Esther Haywood Caring Educator Awards, established through a partnership between the Fleming Legacy Foundation and Crossroads to Teaching K–12, a nonprofit that recruits, mentors, and supports individuals pursuing careers in education. The awards honor teachers who demonstrate exceptional care for their students, families, and colleagues, providing public recognition, gifts, and a monetary award. The partnership also offers stipends to nontraditional adult learners, including teacher assistants and career changers working toward certification or degrees in education.

The awards are named for Edward and Esther Haywood, a husband-and-wife team whose combined 72 years in the classroom left a lasting imprint on students and fellow educators. Edward Haywood, an East St. Louis native and lifelong elementary teacher, was beloved as a father figure who dedicated countless hours to coaching and mentoring youth. Esther Hill Haywood, also an elementary teacher, was known for taking her students’ learning far beyond the classroom, including organizing a week-long trip to Washington, D.C. for 70 children. Her passion for education later propelled her onto the Normandy School Board, where she served 19 years, and ultimately into the Missouri House of Representatives, where she spent eight years advocating for students and teachers.

Senator Brian Williams Honored for His Work in Education

Among this year’s honorees was State Senator Brian Williams, recognized for his dedication to improving education throughout the St. Louis region. Williams represents Missouri’s 14th Senatorial District and has emerged as a leading advocate for expanding educational opportunity, strengthening public schools, and supporting children and families.

Raised in North County, Williams has long focused on community service and public health, experiences that shaped his legislative priorities. In the Missouri Senate, he serves on the Appropriations Committee and several key policy committees, where he has championed initiatives tied to youth development, school safety, and regional investment in education. His community involvement extends beyond the Capitol through service with organizations such as Nurses for Newborns and the University City Children’s Center.

Event organizers emphasized that Williams’ consistent work to uplift students, educators, and school communities aligns directly with the values Charles E. Fleming championed, making his recognition a meaningful addition to the inaugural brunch.

“Senator Williams has achieved a lot for the St. Louis region and has much more to give to the area,” stated Gaskin.

Foundation leaders say the new annual event is designed to elevate educators, architects, and civic leaders whose daily work reflects Fleming’s lifelong commitment to equity, opportunity, and community advancement.