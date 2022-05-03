Senate Hour by Hour for Tuesday, May 3rd

During the last two weeks of the session, The Missouri Times will bring you updates of floor activity for each chamber. Below is all the activity in the Senate from Tuesday, May 3.

The Senate adjourns

The senate adjourned shortly after 9:40pm until Wednesday May 4th at 2:00pm.

9:00 Hour

Senator Rizzo offered an amendment to his amendment for HB 1878.

Senator Onder calls on Senator Rizzo to discuss the amendment to the amendment. The amendment was adopted. Amendment number six was adopted.

Senator Eigel offered amendment number seven for HB 1878.

Senators Rizzo and Washington called on Senator Eigel to discuss amendment number seven. Amendment number seven was adopted.

Senator Onder offered amendment number eight for HB 1878 . Senate Onder called upon Senator Washington to discuss the amendment. Amendment number eight was adopted.

Senator Burlison offered amendment number nine for HB 1878. Senator Arthur called upon Senator Burlison to discuss the amendment. Amendment number nine was adopted.

Senator Moon offered amendment number ten for HB 1878. Amendment number ten was adopted.

Senator Crawford moved that HB 1878 , provision relating to elections, be moved to third read and formal passage and for her substitute to be adopted.

8:00 Hour

Senators Onder and Crawford expressed concern over Senator Rizzo’s amendment to HB 1878.

Senator Roberts called on Senator Williams to discuss HB 1878.

Senator Rizzo sent his amendment back and offered a new amendment for the same bill.

Senator Onder called on Senator Rizzo to discuss the new amendment for the same bill

Senator Roberts called on Senator Schupp to discuss legislation

7:00 Hour

Senator Schupp calls on Senators Beck and Arthur to discuss the fourth amendment to HB 1878.

Senator Beck offered a new amendment to amendment number four to HB 1878.

Senator Brattin withdrew his amendment

Senator Rizzo offered a new amendment to HB 1878.

Senator Eigel called upon Senators Rizzo and Onder to inquire about the new amendment.

6:00 Hour

Senators Schupp and Beck both express concerns over amendment number four to HB 1878.

Senator Beck offers an amendment to amendment number four.

Senator Brattin calls on Senator Beck to inquire about his amendment to amendment four.

5:00 Hour

Senator Burlison offered a new substitution amendment number one for HB 1878. The new amendment was adopted.

Senator Koenig offered new amendment for HB 1878.

Senators Schupp and Beck both called upon Senator Koenig to inquire about the amendment he offered.

Senator Schupp offered a new amendment to amendment number two for HB 1878. Amendment number two was adopted.

Amendment number three was adopted HB 1878.

Senator Brattin offered a fourth amendment for HB 1878.

Senator Schupp called upon Senator Brattin to inquire about his amendment to HB 1878.

4:00 Hour

Senators Onder and Burlison finish their discussion about the amendment to the fist amendment of HB 1878.

Senator Crawford called on Senator Rowden for an inquiry to discuss the bill.

Senator Cierpiot called on Senator Luetkemeyer for an inquiry to discuss the bill.

3:00 Hour

Senators Williams and Beck finished their discussion of the amendments to HB 1878.

Senator Onder’s amendment to the first amendment of HB 1878 was adopted.

Senator Rizzo introduced a second amendment to the first amendment of the same bill.

Senator Onder called on Senator Burlison for an inquiry.

2:00 Hour

Senators Arthur and Razer continued their discussion regarding the amendment to the first amendment of HB 1878.

Senator Williams called on Senator Beck for an inquiry, which led to a discussion between Beck and Williams.

1:00 Hour

Senators Rizzo, Razer and Arthur all individually expressed concern over Senator Onders amendment to the first amendment of HB 1878.

Senator Arthur called on Senator Razer for an inquiry, which led to a discussion between Razer and Arthur.

12:00 Hour

Senator Arthur called for a point of personal privilege to acknowledge Asian American and Pacific Islander month, which is the month of May.

Senate then moved to third readings of bills on the formal calendar.

Senator Crawford moved for third reading and final passage of SB 742, an act relating to insurance with penalty provision. The bill passed 30-1.

Senator Burlison moved for the Senate to refuse to concur with the House position on SB 820

Senator Crawford moved that HB1878, provision relating to elections, be moved to third read and formal passage and for her substitute to be adopted.

Senate gavels in

The legislative day got underway shortly after 12:00 p.m.