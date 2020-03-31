Senate tipsheet: 2020

With filing closed, we can release our first tip sheet in a year that has outstanding primaries all around the state — and a couple of interesting general elections with one in the St. Louis suburbs and another in the always hotly-contested Columbia Senate race.

2020 begins with 14 Republicans returning for the second half of their four-year terms and Democrats having three returning. There are eight safe or uncontested Republican seats and five Democratic seats for an assured 22 to 8 Republican advantage with four seats that will be contested.

If Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders had been the Democratic standard-bearer, you could have counted on the Republicans winning all four, but with Vice President Joe Biden at the top of the ticket and the coronavirus epidemic gripping the state, the political winds are shifting. The Democrats are defending SD 17 with Sen. Lauren Arthur the likely winner, and it’s probable it won’t even be contested by Republicans. Then there is SD 1, Sen. Scott Sifton’s seat, where Biden at the top of the ticket probably puts Rep. Doug Beck in the driver’s seat in South County.

The Republicans are defending the two top-tier races in SD 19 were the Floor Leader Sen. Caleb Rowden is being challenged by seasoned Boone County politician and former Rep. Judy Baker, and Sen. Andrew Koenig is being challenged by veteran Rep. Deb Lavender. We are predicting that the Democrats hold both the 1st and the 17th, for a 22 to 10 Senate. We further predict the Republicans hold one of their contested seats, likely the 19th, for a 23 to 10 Senate with the race in the 15th coming down to the wire.

Contested seats in 2020: 17

#1 SD 27 (R+16.4) Sen. Wayne Wallingford is term-limited.

TIP SHEET PREDICTION: GENERAL: SAFE REPUBLICAN PRIMARY: TOSS UP

This will no doubt be the nastiest and most competitive state Senate race in 2020. This is a race where there are some points to distinguish Reps. Kathy Swan and Holly Rehder for voters in the ruby red 27th to consider, but the question could come down to the same one that existed eight years ago: Can a good candidate out of Scott County win a race that is 46% Cape Girardeau County.

The answer then was no, but Rep. Rehder is easily the best candidate to try. She has some issues to get to the right of Rep. Swan in the primary, and while the geography is bad for her, as Scott County has completely flipped to producing more Republican primary votes, it isn’t as bad as eight years ago. The geography of the race breaks down as follows:

Bollinger 8%

Cape Girardeau 46%

Madison 7%

Perry 13%

Scott 18%

Wayne 8%

Rep. Swan has a long history in Cape Girardeau and is very well positioned to hold her base in Cape Girardeau County while at the same time having the money to split the vote in Perry and Bollinger Counties. If the race is close it could come down to one of the candidates pulling a Cunningham and pulling a margin of victory in Wayne and Madison Counties.

The 27th is the most hotly contested Senate race of 2020.

(R) Rep. Holly Rehder

Contributions this election: $117,143

Cash on hand: $219,954

PAC: Holly PAC

Cash on hand: $63,250

(R) Rep. Kathy Swan

Contributions this election: $99,112

Cash on hand: $156,558

#2 SD 31 (R+6.2) Sen. Ed Emery is term-limited.

TIP SHEET PREDICTION: GENERAL: SAFE REPUBLICAN PRIMARY: LEAN BONDON

In SD 31, Senator Ed Emery is termed and the contest to replace him will be one of the most competitive races in the state, pitting the different wings of the Senate republicans against each other. Former Representative and current Cass County Auditor Rick Brattin worked hard to brand himself as an extreme conservative and has secured the endorsements of Senator Emery and former State. Rep. Rex Rector.

The general consensus is that Brattin will have strong name ID, a decent amount of money, and run a grassroots effort targeting the district’s most conservative voters. Brattin’s PAC, the Brattin Brigade PAC, recently received a $100,000 check from the CL PAC, which is funded by St. Louis businessman David Steward. This funding may make other groups feel more secure that he has a chance to win and encourage them to contribute as well.

State Rep. Jack Bondon entered the race this week with over $131,000, giving him the fundraising edge. Bondon will likely garner strong support with the business community and will rely on an extensive grassroots effort. On the first day of his campaign, Bondon traveled to all five counties in the district to meet with voters and is planning numerous county tours. He has Axiom on his team in their backyard, and if he wins this race will be someone to watch for a larger race in the future.

The geography of the race breaks down as follows

Barton 14%

Bates 8%

Cass 52%

Henry 13%

Vernon 12%

With both candidates from Cass County, it may come down to a money race to win the other counties in the district. Bondon starts with a slight early advantage while it remains to be seen if Brattin can build financial support outside of Steward. Of the things known as of filing, Bondon has an early financial lead and is probably in the best place to raise money going forward from a broader base of donors. This race is #2 on the list for a reason, but as of now it’s a lean Bondon.

(R) Rep. Jack Bondon

Contributions this election: $123,762

Cash on hand: $209,537

(R) Fmr. Rep Rick Brattin

Contributions this election: $41,728

Cash on hand: $16,635

#3 SD 33 (R+15.7) Sen. Mike Cunningham is term-limited.

TIP SHEET PREDICTION: GENERAL: SAFE REPUBLICAN PRIMARY: LEAN ROSS

Eight years ago the 33rd saw a three-way primary that now-Senator Cunningham won by uniting his Webster County base and swiping Ripley County on the far eastern edge of the district.

This time when Reps. Lyndall Fraker and Shawn Rhodes retired from the legislature to take other jobs, it opened up a large opportunity for the chairman of the House Professional Registration Committee Rep. Robert Ross to become the front runner. Former Rep. Van Kelly then entered the race, and they were on the hustings for several months. Rep. Kelly starts with a large family with very good name ID that is helped by one member of the Kelly family, Rep. Hannah Kelly currently serving in the House from Wright County. He also has the potential to fund a large portion of the race himself if he chooses. Kelly comes from a long line of legislators in southern Missouri, and this race will be competitive through the summer.

Late last year, Rep. Karla Eslinger entered the race with the endorsement of Senator Cunningham, and instantly made this one of the top primaries in the state. Rep. Eslinger and Rep. Ross split on a handful of issues, but primarily education reform. This race more than any other will chart the direction of charter schools in Missouri, and many in the House especially are watching to see if the education reform community comes in big for Rep. Ross.

Geographically the race breaks down as follows:

Douglas 11%

Howell 22%

Oregon 8%

Ozark 5%

Ripley 7%

Texas 13%

Webster 20%

Wright 13%

Rep. Eslinger starts with the largest population base, but former Rep. Kelly will eat into that somewhat, and the battleground looks to be in Webster County. This race is likely to come down to which candidate puts together the most money and can prove who loves President Trump the most.

(R) Rep. Robert Ross

Contributions this election: $96,121

Cash on hand: $141,094

PAC: Team Robert

Cash on hand: $44,494

(R) Former Rep. Van Kelly

Contributions this election: $111,489

Cash on hand: $80,917

(R) Rep. Karla Eslinger

Contributions this election: $160,375

Cash on hand: $161,777

(D) Tammy Harty

Contributions this election: $3,308

Cash on hand: $1,971

#4 SD 15 (R+9.3) Sen. Andrew Koenig is running for re-election.

TIP SHEET PREDICTION: GENERAL: LEAN REPUBLICAN

As the only remaining Republican district in St. Louis County, the Democrats have targeted the 15th senatorial district, and in August this race will top our list. The district has a large group of highly educated and high-income suburbanites. The way it was drawn in 2012, the 15th district was thought unwinnable for Democrats so long as Eric Schmitt was in the Senate and Barack Obama was in the White House, but times and demographics are changing.

Currently, Senator Andrew Koenig holds the seat and is seeking re-election. Koenig, a member of the Conservative Caucus, will face the extremely hard-working opponent in State Rep. Deb Lavender. However, most believe this race started as leaning in favor of the Republicans, but as Trump has held his popularity in the state in the St. Louis suburbs, his popularity has slipped. Proof of this is the state House seat in Ballwin that flipped to the Democrats. An added angle is the abortion law passed last year will be helpful to Republicans in primaries throughout the state, but isn’t popular in the 15th.

This race will receive money from both sides, including both sides of Republicans in the state Senate, and it will be expensive.

General elections in the suburbs often turn on the national mood and Rep. Lavender had let out a sigh of relief that Joe Biden appears to be the Democratic nominee. However, the saving grace for Senator Koenig could be that Congresswoman Wagner is going to run an all-out election campaign against Senator Jill Schupp. The 15th will be the top race in the fall; it’s so hot that it even ranks 4th in the spring.

(R) Sen. Andrew Koenig

Contributions this election: $210,309

Cash on hand: $170,534

PAC: Freedom’s Promise

Cash on hand: $117,728

(D) Rep. Deb Lavender

Contributions this election: $268,338

Cash on hand: $274,444

PAC: Purple PAC

Cash on hand: $26,516

#5 SD 29 (R+19.9) Sen. David Sater is term-limited.

TIP SHEET PREDICTION: GENERAL: SAFE REPUBLICAN PRIMARY: TOSS UP

This race seems to be more about where the Republican Party is headed and less about how it will impact the Senate. Local attorney David Cole, who is a more traditional Blunt, Ashcroft southwest Missouri Republican, has entered the race. Cole, who once chaired the Missouri Republican party, is enjoying the support of Governor Parson and it will be interesting to see if other mainstream Republican senators come to his aid as the Conservative Caucus has made a big commitment to Mike Moon.

Rep. Moon has established a career welcoming the brand of being an extreme right-wing Republican. He is popular with some grassroots groups. The question has always been: Does he have the ability to raise enough money to compete? Well, the Conservative Caucus has come to his aid in a big way. One thing that can be overlooked is that Rep. Moon is a gentleman and does a very good job on the doorstep.

This race is likely to come down to who antes up the most money between the Conservative Caucus, and the conservatives in the Republican party. There probably isn’t a bigger race for where the state Senate goes next session than in southwest Missouri.

(R) David Cole

Contributions this election: $119,153

Cash on hand: $110,678

PAC: Southwest Missouri Conservative Values PAC

Cash on hand: $0

(R) Rep. Mike Moon

Contributions this election: $137,348

Cash on hand: $38,106

PAC: Table Rock Conservative PAC

Cash on hand: $95,978

#6 SD 25 (R+11.4) Sen. Doug Libla is term-limited.

TIP SHEET PREDICTION: GENERAL: SAFE REPUBLICAN PRIMARY: TOSS UP

Leading up to filing, this was one of the more interesting races with Rep. Jeff Shawan versus Eddy Justice — two Butler County Republicans who initially dueled behind the scenes for the state House seat that Shawan eventually took.

However, with entry of the race of bootheel farmer Jason Bean, there is an all-new dynamic at play.

First the breakdown of who is with who: Justice has Axiom, Shawan has victory, while Bean has Barklage. Second the money: Shawan has the clear early money advantage over Justice and would figure to have the inside track on most associations’ money and endorsements. However, Justice is probably owed some school choice money as he took some real bruises over the botched DESE issues from 2017. Bean has the ability to self fund and has the ability to do an electability argument to raise money. Former state Rep. Steve Cookson was a late entry to the race. He will likely further divide the Butler County vote, but he also has deep family roots in Stoddard County. It remains to be seen whether he can raise the money to compete.

Now to the real point, geography. The district spans three hill counties: Butler, Carter, and Shannon, and five flat land counties: Dunklin, Mississippi, New Madrid, Pemiscot, and Stoddard. Shawan, Justice, and Cookson all typically being from Butler County traditionally might not have been such a problem because the flat land counties voted in the Democratic primary, after Trump they vote in the Republican primary. With the hill counties totaling 43.8% of the primary vote in 2016 and 56.2% of the vote in the flat land counties. This is Bean’s path to victory. Shawan or Justice will have to break out and run very strong in the hill counties and find a way to make up the difference in Stoddard County with a fundraising advantage to win.

(R) Rep. Jeff Shawan

Contributions this election: $381,872

Cash on hand: $266,199

PAC: Conservative Future Fund

Cash on hand: $14,028

(R) Eddy Justice

Contributions this election: $25,545

Cash on hand: $132,162

PAC: Justice for All

Cash on hand: $10,250

(R) Former Rep. Steve Cookson

No contribution reports filed.

(R) Jason Bean

No contribution reports filed.

#7 SD 5 (D+39.9) Sen. Jamilah Nasheed is term-limited.

TIP SHEET PREDICTION: SAFE DEMOCRAT PRIMARY: TOSS UP

As was the case eight years ago, there is a three-way Democratic primary, and as was the case eight years ago it will be as fun to watch as it is close.

Rep. Steven Roberts has been running for the seat the longest and has put together a solid fundraising operation to match a name that is nearly universally known in St. Louis.

Michelle Sherod is a longtime staple of Democratic politics who served in several key positions in Senator McCaskill’s office and has the backing of powerhouse incumbent Senator Jamilah Nasheed.

Alderwoman Megan Green starts with perhaps the largest base in the district with a large following of progressives. Both Alderwoman Green and Rep. Roberts have a base from representing portions of the district. She has been perhaps the most outspoken of the new class of progressives in St. Louis City Hall, and could see some more moderate interests in city hall raise money for her to see her head to the state Senate.

As the race unfolds it will be interesting to see which candidate can put together enough fundraising to match Rep. Roberts, while putting together a ground game than can match Alderwoman Green. As always the 5th will be volatile and fun to watch.

(D) Rep. Steven Roberts

Contributions this election: $207,530

Cash on hand: $79,980

(D) Alderwoman Megan Green

Contributions this election: $33,690

Cash on hand: $28,386

(D) Michelle Sherod

Contributions this election: $80,343

Cash on hand: $57,007

#8 SD 3 (R+4.1) Sen. Gary Romine was term-limited prior to receiving an appointment.

TIP SHEET PREDICTION: GENERAL: SAFE REPUBLICAN PRIMARY: LEAN SCISM

Long gone are the days that nominating a Joe Fallert Democrat could make the 3rd competitive. Once upon a time, Kevin Engler had to scrape up every vote possible to carry the lead belt. Today, it is a very safe Republican seat. President Trump will triumph and easily keep the seat in the Republican column.

Now to the primary, Kent Scism, son of the legendary Sam Scism, is running as a Trump-supporting businessman whose name is known by nearly everyone in the district. He can self-fund and has connections all over the district. He starts the race as the marginal favorite.

At one point Reps. Mike Henderson and Dale Wright looked at the race but took a pass.

Rep. Elaine Gannon had been reportedly been considering a run and filed on the last day. She has family in St. Francois County, and the Gannon name is well known in Ste. Genevieve County, as well as her husband being the county executive of Jefferson County. She will make this a hotly contested race.

Veteran Josh Barrett of St. Francois County has entered the race, and is intent on making Scism earn it, but he will start the race as the underdog.

The geography of the district is:

Iron 7%

Jefferson 36%

Reynolds 2%

St. Francois 34%

Ste. Genevieve 9%

Washington 12%

(R) Kent Scism

Contributions this election: $152,747

Cash on hand: $123,864

PAC: Keep America Great

Cash on hand: $5,200

(R) Rep. Elaine Gannon

Contributions this election: $8,220.17

Cash on hand: $6,030.21

(R) Josh Barrett

No contribution reports filed.

#9 SD 1 (D+2.3) Sen. Scott Sifton is term-limited.

TIP SHEET PREDICTION: LEAN DEMOCRAT

Perhaps the senator that will be the most missed next year will be Senator Scott Sifton. There is a stark contrast in the race to replace him in South County with Rep. Doug Beck, a pipefitter with Local 562, going up against Dr. David Lenihan who presently hasn’t filed.

This race would be much higher on our list if Senator Sanders was the Democratic nominee as there would seem to be little support in South County for socialism, but if there was ever a candidate that should be suited for South County, it’s Joe Biden.

Lenihan is the president and CEO of Ponce Health Sciences University, a medical research firm. He appears to have the ability to self-fund and with no record, could be the type of candidate that fits what they were looking for. However, first-time candidates have to learn on the fly. On a side note, this race could come down to just how popular President Trump is on Election Day. Until more is seen of Lenihan, and as long it appears Biden is at the top of the ticket, this race leans to Beck.

(D) Rep. Doug Beck

Contributions this election: $189,302

Cash on hand: $208,840

PAC: DougPac

Cash on hand: $19,546

(R) David Linehan

No contribution reports filed.

#10 SD 13 (D+27.5) Sen. Gina Walsh is term-limited.

TIP SHEET PREDICTION: SAFE DEMOCRAT PRIMARY: LEAN PIERSON JR.

Perhaps no race is to fill bigger shoes than the race to replace Senator Gina Walsh. The leading candidate at the start is current House Assistant Minority Floor Leader Tommie Pierson Jr. However, Rep. Alan Green is a very experienced political pro, and Angela Walton Mosley is the wife of current Rep. Jay Mosley with ties to the highly successful Walton political machine in north St. Louis County.

Senator Walsh has supported Rep. Pierson Jr., and that brings a significant amount of support in North County, but there will be a fight over the large African American community. As of filing, Rep. Pierson Jr. begins as the favorite, but he will have to show that he can continue to turn the endorsement of Senator Walsh and labor support into cash on hand in order to maintain a front runner status.

(D) Rep. Tommie Pierson Jr.

Contributions this election: $53,287

Cash on hand: $56,396

(D) Rep. Alan Green

Contributions this election: $11,975

Cash on hand: $13,578

(D) Angela Mosley

Contributions this election: $3,677

Cash on hand: $2,739

#11 SD 19 (R+0.3) Senator Caleb Rowden is running for re-election.

TIP SHEET PREDICTION: LEAN REPUBLICAN

It took a while, but Boone County Democrats settled on a candidate with former Rep. Judy Baker clearing the field. Senator Caleb Rowden will have all the money he needs to have a significant financial advantage and has a knack for winning tough races in Boone County. This could be the last race he has a legitimate chance to lose in a career that could include serving in Congress or even the Governor’s mansion.

Boone County is a rare place in Missouri where Bernie Sanders might have ran stronger than Joe Biden. It’s pretty clear that Baker is a solid recruit for Democrats for a race that will move up our list all year.

(R) Senator Caleb Rowden

Contributions this election: $480,735.82

Cash on hand: $204,827.87

PAC: Missouri Forward

Cash on hand: $532,932.52

(D) Judy Baker

Contributions this election: $42,996.00

Cash on hand: $43,164.22

#12 SD 9 (D+33.9) Sen. Kiki Curls was term-limited prior to receiving an appointment.

TIP SHEET PREDICTION: SAFE DEMOCRAT PRIMARY: LEAN WASHINGTON

At one time, former Rep. Brandon Ellington was the front runner, at another time former Rep. Daron Magee was the front runner, at one point former Rep. Randy Dunn was thought to be making the race, and later, many thought that if Quinton Lucas was unsuccessful in his mayoral run he would inherit front runner status. It took a while, but as filing opens there is now a clear front runner in Rep. Barbara Washington. She looks likely to be backed by Freedom and now former Senator Kiki Curls. However, keep in mind that the district is not a majority-minority district and Raytown Councilman Ryan Myers has a legitimate chance to win. It does seem that there will need to be some additional candidates to file to see the race tighten.

(D) Rep. Barbara Washington

Contributions this election: $12,774.11

Cash on hand: $9,820.86

(D) Ryan Myers

Contributions this election: $2,201.35

Cash on hand: $1,286.45

(R) David Martin

No contribution reports filed.

#13 SD 11 (D+8.9) Sen. John Rizzo is running for re-election.

TIP SHEET PREDICTION: SAFE DEMOCRAT

This would be the race that could be most affected by the top of the Democratic ticket. Senator John Rizzo will have all the resources he needs to win the race, and with Joe Biden leading the Democratic ticket, he is in good shape. However, it’s highly unlikely that Bernie Sanders plays well in Independence.

(D) Senator John Rizzo

Contributions this election: $209,928.40

Cash on hand: $155,279.00

#14 SD 23 (R+3.3) Sen. Bill Eigel is running for re-election.

TIP SHEET PREDICTION: SAFE REPUBLICAN PRIMARY: SAFE EIGEL

There has been pretty constant talk about Senator Bill Eigel having a primary challenger either owing to his leadership of the Senate Conservative Caucus or sponsored by someone in the conservative movement he may have angered. More recently, it was rumored that term-limited Rep. Chrissy Sommer was considering the race. However, as filing kicks off, he is not facing a top-tier challenger. This race could become more interesting, but as of now, it looks more likely to sink further down the list rather than percolate upwards.

(R) Senator Bill Eigel

Contributions this election: $76,775.00

Cash on hand: $158,445.78

PAC: Believe in Life and Liberty (BILL)

Cash on hand: $347,336.56

(R) Dan O’Connell

No contribution reports filed.

(D) Richard Orr

Contributions this election: $2,329.00

Cash on hand: $2,804.57

#15 SD 17 (R+0.8) Sen. Lauren Arthur is running for re-election.

TIP SHEET PREDICTION: LIKELY DEMOCRAT

It appears the Republicans aren’t going to seriously contest the 17th even though they only recently held the seat. In any case, Senator Lauren Arthur will be very difficult to defeat for re-election without something like a Bernie Sanders at the top of the ticket dragging her down. If Joe Biden is the Democratic nominee, she may move down this list by next month.

(D) Senator Lauren Arthur

Contributions this election: $363,356.75

Cash on hand: $368,157.58

PAC: True North

Cash on hand: $16,864.28

(R) Mickey Younghanz

No contribution reports filed.

#16 SD 7 (D+20.8) Sen. Jason Holsman was term-limited before being appointed to the PSC.

For a long time, Rep. Greg Razer anticipated a tough Democratic primary similar to that Senator Jason Holsman had eight years ago. However, he has navigated the challenging waters very well and for a long time he was cruising alone in the race. However, that was until Rep. Richard Brown threw his hat in the ring. Although a very credible candidate, Brown will have to do something to shake this race up in order to change the likely outcome of Razer heading across the rotunda next session.

TIP SHEET PREDICTION: SAFE DEMOCRAT PRIMARY: LIKELY RAZER

(D) Rep. Greg Razer

Contributions this election: $95,751.74

Cash on hand: $86,188.58

PAC: KC Neighbors for Progress

Cash on hand: $11,236.00

(D) Rep. Richard Brown

No contribution reports filed.

#17 SD 21 (R+4.9) Sen. Denny Hoskins is running for re-election.

Coming in at No. 17 on the list you probably want to come in at No. 17: Senator Hoskins has the least competitive race in the state. Hoskins looks to be as safe a bet as is imaginable to return to the Senate. Looking ahead to 2024, look for Rep. Dan Houx to be just as safe of a bet as Hoskins was four years ago to represent Johnson County in the Senate.

TIP SHEET PREDICTION: SAFE REPUBLICAN

(R) Senator Denny Hoskins

Contributions this election: $251,496.25

Cash on hand: $140,006.15

PAC: Old Drum Conservative

Cash on hand: $73,916.68

(R) Rep. Dan Houx

Contributions this election: $148,208.27

Cash on hand: $30,470.14

Open Senate seats in 2022: 6

SD 2 (R+9.9) SAFE REPUBLICAN Senator Bob Onder will be term-limited.

(R) Senator Bob Onder

Contributions this election: $50,325.80

Cash on hand: $207,758.40

(R) Speaker Pro Tem John Wieman

Contributions this election: $70,647.48

Cash on hand: $50,635.81

(R) Rep. Justin Hill

Contributions this election: $38,996.00

Cash on hand: $ 19,074.26

SD 10 (R+6.7) SAFE REPUBLICAN Senator Jeannie Riddle will be term-limited.

(R) Senator Jeannie Riddle

Contributions this election: $6,956.69

Cash on hand: $82,480.20

(R) Rep. Travis Fitzwater

Contributions this election: $29,150.00

Cash on hand: $19,889.93

SD 12 (R+11.2) SAFE REPUBLICAN Senator Dan Hegeman is term-limited.

(R) Senator Dan Hegeman

Contributions this election: $48,853.92

Cash on hand: $106,939.95

PAC: North Missouri Leadership PAC

Cash on hand: $10,132.15

(R) Rep. Allen Andrews

Contributions this election: $33,668.62

Cash on hand: $18,779.83

(R) Rep. J. Eggleston

Contributions this election: $10,275.00

Cash on hand: $46,252.20

SD 22 (R+4.2) SAFE REPUBLICAN Senator Paul Wieland is term-limited.

(R) Senator Paul Wieland

Contributions this election: $59,486.86

Cash on hand: $51,273.08

PAC: Jeffco Now

Cash on hand: $34,333.09

(R) Rep. Dan Shaul

Contributions this election: $21,259.53

Cash on hand: $16,520.74

PAC: Jeffco Vision PAC

Cash on hand: $4,750.00

(R) House Floor Leader Rob Vescovo

Contributions this election: $108,165.00

Cash on hand: $151,614.61

PAC: Mighty Missouri PAC

Cash on hand: $104,078.99

(R) Rep. Mary Elizabeth Coleman

Contributions this election: $102,367.60

Cash on hand: $34,288.57

PAC: Conservative Solutions for Missouri

Cash on hand: $1,867.79

(R) Rep. Becky Ruth

Contributions this election: $25,678.10

Cash on hand: $5,210.29

SD 24 (D+4.5) LEAN DEMOCRAT Senator Jill Schupp is term-limited.

D) Senator Jill Schupp

Contributions this election: $14,090

Cash on hand: $132,587

(D) Rep. Tracy McCreery

Contributions this election: $31,750

Cash on hand: $125,312

SD 26 (R+9.8) SAFE REPUBLICAN Senator Dave Schatz is term-limited.

(R) Senator Dave Schatz

Contributions this election: $96,453

Cash on hand: $177,402

(R) Rep. Aaron Griesheimer

Contributions this election: $22,011

Cash on hand: $15,021

PAC: Four Rivers PAC

No contributions reported.

(R) Rep. Nate Tate

Contributions this election: $85,342

Cash on hand: $23,667

(R) Former Rep. Dave Hinson

No contribution report filed.

Senators seeking re-election in 2022: 11

SD 4 (D+24.5) SAFE DEMOCRAT Senator Karla May will be seeking re-election.

(D) Senator Karla May

Contributions this election: $27,165

Cash on hand: $17,078

SD 6 (R+12.5) SAFE REPUBLICAN Senator Mike Bernskoetter will be seeking re-election.

(R) Senator Mike Bernskoetter

Contributions this election: $43,226

Cash on hand: $165,368

SD 8 (R+2.1) LEAN REPUBLICAN Senator Mike Cierpiot will be seeking re-election.

(R) Senator Mike Cierpiot

Contributions this election: $107,285

Cash on hand: $58,981

SD 14 (D+18.9) SAFE DEMOCRAT Senator Brian Williams will be seeking re-election.

(D) Senator Brian Williams

Contributions this election: $222,209

Cash on hand: $146,070

SD 16 (R+11.2) SAFE REPUBLICAN Senator Justin Brown will be seeking re-election.

(R) Senator Justin Brown

Contributions this election: $476,028

Cash on hand: $44,381

SD 18 (R+8.1) SAFE REPUBLICAN Senator Cindy O’Loughlin will be seeking re-election.

(R) Senator Cindy O’Loughlin

Contributions this election: $29,550

Cash on hand: $63,661

PAC: North Missouri Leadership

Cash on hand: $10,132

SD 20 (R+16.1) SAFE REPUBLICAN Senator Eric Burlison will be seeking re-election.

(R) Senator Eric Burlison

Contributions this election: $155,599

Cash on hand: $438,230

SD 28 (R+11.8) SAFE REPUBLICAN Senator Sandy Crawford will be seeking re-election.

(R) Senator Sandy Crawford

Contributions this election: $33,465

Cash on hand: $247,943

SD 30 (R+4.6) LEAN REPUBLICAN Senator Lincoln Hough will be seeking re-election.

(R) Senator Lincoln Hough

Contributions this election: $103,097

Cash on hand: $172,485

PAC: Lincoln PAC

Cash on hand: $51,785

SD 32 (R+19.5) SAFE REPUBLICAN Senator Bill White will be seeking re-election.

(R) Senator Bill White

Contributions this election: $37,135

Cash on hand: $32,837

SD 34 (R+1.3) LEAN REPUBLICAN Senator Tony Luetkemeyer will be seeking re-election.

(R) Senator Tony Luetkemeyer

Contributions this election: $289,305

Cash on hand: $283,291

PAC: Tony PAC

Cash on hand: $22,989