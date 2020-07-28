Senator Bill White joins Missouri Eating Disorders Council

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Missouri State Sen. Bill White, R-Joplin, has announced he has accepted an invitation from the Department of Mental Health’s director to serve as the legislative representative on the Missouri Eating Disorders Council (MOEDC). Formed in 2011, the council is tasked with leading education and awareness initiatives throughout the state while promoting access to proven treatment options.

According to the council, over 500,000 Missourians suffer from eating disorders. Similar to other behavioral health conditions, individuals with eating disorders often require professional interventions, treatment and access to recovery services and programs.

“Too many Missourians are consumed with guilt, shame, anxiety and other underlying conditions that manifest as eating disorders,” explained Sen. White. “By serving on this council, I want to help restore hope to these struggling individuals and families and bring focus and understanding to the serious nature of this disease.”

MOEDC, in collaboration with appropriate organizations and stakeholders, in addition to the Departments of Mental Health, Health and Senior Services, Elementary and Secondary Education and Higher Education and Workforce Development, aims to lead in the development of eating disorders education, awareness and research initiatives throughout the state, and works to promote increased access to treatments supported by clinical practice guidelines. If you or someone you know is struggling with this disease, please call the national hotline at 800-931-2287 or text “NEDA” to 741741.

