This Week in Missouri Politics – April 23, 2023

By The Missouri Times on April 23, 2023

Scott Faughn is joined by State Senate Candidate Maggie Nurrenbern. On the panel Scott is joined by Host of the Heartland Pod Adam Sommer as well as State Representatives Anthony Ealy, Jeff Farnan and Mike Haffner.

