Scott Faughn is joined by State Senate Candidate Maggie Nurrenbern. On the panel Scott is joined by Host of the Heartland Pod Adam Sommer as well as State Representatives Anthony Ealy, Jeff Farnan and Mike Haffner.
This Week in Missouri Politics – April 23, 2023
