This Week in Missouri Politics coming to the Great Northwest on Fox 26

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo.- This Week in Missouri Politics hosted by Scott Faughn, is expanding its network to now be broadcast in the Great Northwest.

This Week in Missouri Politics has been providing Missourians with weekly recaps of what went on in the Missouri political world for almost 10 years.

“We are honored and excited to be heading to the Great Northwest for This Week in Missouri Politics. I want to thank our newest sponsor United Electric Cooperative, everyone at Fox 26, and all of our friends in the Great Northwest and St. Joseph area, for reaching out to us and asking us to come” said, Scott Faughn. “What sets This Week in Missouri Politics apart from other shows is that we are Missouri’s only truly statewide news show, and you can’t look a Missourian in the eye and claim to be statewide without having a presence in the GREAT Northwest.”

The expansion to the Great Northwest will broadcast the show at 7:30 A.M. on Sunday mornings on Fox 26 KNPN. The show is currently aired Sunday mornings in St. Louis through many broadcast providers such as ABC, PBS, Mediacom, etc.

This Week in Missouri Politics will also be hosting a launch event with their new northwest Missouri friends and partners Friday, February 24th, at 4:00 P.M. at United Electric Cooperative in Savannah.

To find past episodes you can visit the This Week in Missouri Politics website, or subscribe to their YouTube channel.