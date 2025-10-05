 Press "Enter" to skip to content

This Week in Missouri Politics – October 5, 2025

By The Missouri Times on October 5, 2025

Scott Faughn is joined by Chief Justice of the Missouri Supreme Court Brent Powell. On the panel Scott is joined by Jack Cardetti of Tightline Public Affairs, Erin Schrimpf of Hahn Deboef, Rep. Dr George Hruza and Rep. Jeff Vernetti.

