Scott Faughn is joined by Chief Justice of the Missouri Supreme Court Brent Powell. On the panel Scott is joined by Jack Cardetti of Tightline Public Affairs, Erin Schrimpf of Hahn Deboef, Rep. Dr George Hruza and Rep. Jeff Vernetti.
This Week in Missouri Politics – October 5, 2025
More from FeaturedMore posts in Featured »
- Missouri Launches Innovative Cost-Sharing Program to Expand Child Care Access
- Steelman kicks off campaign to over 300 supporters outside Rolla
- Press Release: Sandy Karnes Announces Campaign for Missouri House District 139
- Opinion: Setting the Record Straight on Ballot Language
- TWMP Daily – Rep. Emily Weber
More from LegislatureMore posts in Legislature »
- Missouri Launches Innovative Cost-Sharing Program to Expand Child Care Access
- Steelman kicks off campaign to over 300 supporters outside Rolla
- Press Release: Sandy Karnes Announces Campaign for Missouri House District 139
- Opinion: Setting the Record Straight on Ballot Language
- TWMP Daily – Rep. Emily Weber
More from motimesblog.comMore posts in motimesblog.com »
- Missouri Launches Innovative Cost-Sharing Program to Expand Child Care Access
- Steelman kicks off campaign to over 300 supporters outside Rolla
- Press Release: Sandy Karnes Announces Campaign for Missouri House District 139
- Opinion: Setting the Record Straight on Ballot Language
- TWMP Daily – Rep. Emily Weber
More from TWMPMore posts in TWMP »