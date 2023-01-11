Listen in as Scott Faughn gives his Midweek Update. Scott talks about the recent arguments in the Missouri House over this sessions new rules and he talks about new candidates for next years elections. Scott also gives an update about his continued fight to liberate High Street.
TWMP: Midweek Update – January 11, 2023
