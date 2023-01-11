 Press "Enter" to skip to content

TWMP: Midweek Update – January 11, 2023

By The Missouri Times on January 11, 2023

Listen in as Scott Faughn gives his Midweek Update. Scott talks about the recent arguments in the Missouri House over this sessions new rules and he talks about new candidates for next years elections. Scott also gives an update about his continued fight to liberate High Street.

More from motimesblog.comMore posts in motimesblog.com »
More from This Week in Missouri PoliticsMore posts in This Week in Missouri Politics »