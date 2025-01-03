 Press "Enter" to skip to content

TWMP Midweek Update – January 2, 2024

By The Missouri Times on January 3, 2025

Watch as Scott Faughn gives his first Midweek Update of 2025. Scott is joined by Erin Shrimpf and gives out the 2024 Stein of Knowledge Awards.

