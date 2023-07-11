 Press "Enter" to skip to content

TWMP Midweek Update – July 11, 2023

By The Missouri Times on July 11, 2023

Watch as Scott gives this week’s Midweek Update. Today Scott is joined by special guest Rep. Melanie Stinnett. Scott and Rep. Stinnett talk about a wide range of topics including upcoming elections, past elections and the next legislative session.

