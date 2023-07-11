Watch as Scott gives this week’s Midweek Update. Today Scott is joined by special guest Rep. Melanie Stinnett. Scott and Rep. Stinnett talk about a wide range of topics including upcoming elections, past elections and the next legislative session.
TWMP Midweek Update – July 11, 2023
More from CampaignsMore posts in Campaigns »
- Press Release: Bolivar Mayor Christopher D. Warwick to run for state representative
- Press Release: State Senator Holly Rehder Launches Campaign for Missouri Lieutenant Governor
- House Minority Leader Quade announces run for Governor
- Aune announces bid for Minority Floor Leader
- Press Release: Conservative businessman Dave Soto announces candidacy for State Representative in Republican primaryPress Release: Conservative businessman Dave Soto announces candidacy for State Representative in Republican primary
More from FeaturedMore posts in Featured »
More from LegislatureMore posts in Legislature »
More from motimesblog.comMore posts in motimesblog.com »
- Press Release: Bolivar Mayor Christopher D. Warwick to run for state representative
- Press Release: State Senator Holly Rehder Launches Campaign for Missouri Lieutenant Governor
- House Minority Leader Quade announces run for Governor
- TWMP Midweek Update – July 5, 2023
- Aune announces bid for Minority Floor Leader
More from This Week in Missouri PoliticsMore posts in This Week in Missouri Politics »