TWMP Midweek Update – September 5, 2024

By The Missouri Times on September 5, 2024

Watch as Scott Faughn gives another Midweek Update. Scott is joined by House Speaker to be Jon Patterson. Scott and Patterson talk about some upcoming elections as well as Patterson’s relationship with other members of the General Assembly.

