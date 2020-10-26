USDA approves maximized Food Stamp benefits for November

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — The United States Department of Agriculture (USDA), Food, and Nutrition Service (FNS) has approved Missouri’s waiver request to continue Pandemic Food Stamp/Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (P-SNAP) benefits to maximize the Food Stamp benefit amount for the households’ size. For the ninth straight month, those benefits will be automatically loaded onto the Electronic Benefit Transfer (EBT) card of the benefit recipient. The Families First Coronavirus Response Act, enables Missouri to maximize the Food Stamp/ SNAP benefit amount for each household’s size during a state of emergency, which is currently set to end in December. Missourians need to be aware normal benefit amounts will resume once the state of emergency is over. It is essential for any household that has experienced a change in income or the number of people living in the home contact the Family Support Division to update that information. Just over 362,000 households or 752,731 Missourians received Food Stamp/SNAP benefitsin the month of September.

“The extension of the P-SNAP benefit is good news for families in our state who are still struggling,” said Jennifer Tidball, Acting Director, Department of Social Services. “Access to good nutrition every day is important for all Missourians and I am especially grateful to know we can extend extra assistance to SNAP families during the Thanksgiving season.”

The Missouri Services Navigator has information on over 2,800 programs and services available in the state. Missourians in need of information on Food Stamp, Medicaid, Child Care Subsidy, LIHEAP, or Temporary Assistance for Needy Families benefit programs can visit dss.mo.gov. Missourians can also apply for those services 24/7 online by visiting MyDSS.mo.gov or sending completed applications and verification documents by email to FSD.Documents@dss.mo.gov, or by fax to 573-526-9400.

Missourians who have questions not specific to an individual’s case can use the DSS Virtual Assistant to get immediate answers to basic questions 24 hours a day. Phone assistance is also available, call 855-FSD-INFO or 855-373-4636 Monday through Friday, 6:00 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. and Saturday 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

The Department of Social Services is committed to the “Show Me Strong” Recovery Plan and serving the needs of Missouri citizens during the COVID-19 pandemic. SkillUp and Missouri Work Assistance (MWA) are free programs available to all Food Stamp/SNAP and TA recipients that help low-income Missourians with career planning, overcoming challenges to work, as well as getting and keeping a job. Information regarding the department’s response to the pandemic is available online https://dss.mo.gov/covid-19.

The mission of the Department of Social Services is to empower Missourians to live safe, healthy, and productive lives. Visit dss.mo.gov to learn more about the Department of Social Services and follow us on Facebook and Twitter.