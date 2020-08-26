USDA approves maximized September Food Stamp benefits

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — The Department of Social Services received approval on a waiver request to extend Pandemic Food Stamp/Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (P-SNAP) benefits for the month of September from the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA), Food and Nutrition Service (FNS). The September Food Stamp/SNAP benefit for Missouri households will be the maximum amount for their household size and will be loaded automatically onto their Electronic Benefit Transfer (EBT) card. P-SNAP, part of the Families First Coronavirus Response Act, enables Missouri SNAP households to receive the maximum Food Stamp/SNAP benefit amount for their household size during a state of emergency. There were 372,799 households or 777,885 Missourians who received Food Stamp/SNAP benefits last month.

“Thanks to the ‘Show Me Strong’ Recovery Plan an increasing number of Missourians are seeing their lives returning to normal,” said Jennifer Tidball, Acting Director, Department of Social Services. “Ensuring Missourians remain healthy and strong throughout this recovery is at the heart of that plan and extra food dollars play a vital role in meeting the nutritional needs of individuals and families.”

The Missouri Services Navigator has information on over 2,800 programs and services available in the state. Missourians in need of information on Food Stamp, Medicaid, Child Care Subsidy, LIHEAP, or Temporary Assistance for Needy Families benefit programs can visit dss.mo.gov. Missourians can also apply for those services 24/7 online by visiting MyDSS.mo.gov, or sending completed applications and verification documents by email to FSD.Documents@dss.mo.gov, or by fax to 573-526-9400.

Missourians who have questions not specific to an individual’s case can use the DSS Virtual Assistant to get immediate answers to basic questions 24 hours a day. Phone assistance is also available, call 855-FSD-INFO or 855-373-4636 Monday through Friday, 6:00 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. and Saturday 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

The Department of Social Services is committed to the “Show Me Strong” Recovery Plan and serving the needs of Missouri citizens during the COVID-19 pandemic. SkillUp and Missouri Work Assistance (MWA)are free programs available to all Food Stamp/SNAP and TA recipients that help low-income Missourians with career planning, overcoming challenges to work, as well as getting and keeping a job. Information regarding the department’s response to the pandemic is available online https://dss.mo.gov/covid-19.