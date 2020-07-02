Where are masks required in Missouri?

Throughout his handling of the COVID-19 pandemic, Gov. Mike Parson has stressed his belief that some decisions should be made at the local level. And as the state has reopened, mask mandates have fallen into that category.

“I do not plan to put an order in from the Governor’s Office,” Parson told reporters earlier this week. “Again, for people that live in those places that want to live under those guidelines, that’s their elected leaders’ decisions.”

“Every day in this press briefing we’ve told you if you cannot keep to 6 feet and social distancing, wear a mask,” Parson said. “If you feel comfortable, wear a mask. Everybody knows the situation out there, they know the risk categories right now. Everybody has to keep that in mind and move forward, but I don’t plan on mandating masks.”

As more than 21,000 Missourians having tested positive for coronavirus since March, multiple cities and counties have begun implementing or considering a mask mandate. Here’s a look at where masks are required.

Clay County

Clay County amended its public health emergency order to allow businesses to begin operating at full capacity again as long as employees and visitors wear masks while in close proximity to other individuals. This includes stores and public transit.

A few exemptions are allowed under the order.

Jackson County

Face coverings were required in Jackson County as of July 1 for individuals who are in public, including in workplaces or churches. Masks are required in restaurants but can be removed when a person is “actively eating or drinking.”

Kansas City

The latest emergency order in Kansas City requires people to wear face coverings while indoors at public places. Additionally, the June 29 directive requires employees and visitors in places of public accommodation to wear masks when social distancing is not possible.

“Our country’s leading health and scientific experts have indicated in no uncertain terms that mask-wearing is the most effective way to curb the spread of COVID-19,” Mayor Quinton Lucas said in a statement. “Case numbers in Kansas City continue to rise, and we are taking all the steps we can to ensure public health and safety.”

North Kansas City

Beginning July 2, individuals in North Kansas City were required to wear a face covering while in public places, including on public transit or to the grocery store. The directive does allow for some exceptions, such as minors, people with respiratory problems, and those who are hearing impaired.

Masks are not required while seated at a restaurant.

St. Louis

In both the city and county of St. Louis, masks and face coverings are required in indoor and outdoor public settings as of July 3. This joint directive is effective for anyone over the age of 9 years old.

“People and businesses across the St. Louis Region have responded so well to the ongoing threat of COVID-19. Making face masks or coverings mandatory is an important step to ensure we do not go backwards as a region in the fight against this virus,” St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson said.

Cameron Gerber contributed to this report.

EDITOR’S NOTE: For up-to-date information on coronavirus, check with the CDC and DHSS.