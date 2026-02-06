LTE: 100 state reps. already voted to phase out the state’s income tax last year. Let’s get this done!

Missouri’s current tax code is holding us back, especially in rural communities like Hickory and Polk counties. The current personal income tax system was written during the Great Depression, a time when our economy, our workforce, and our way of life looked nothing like they do today. It is hard to move forward when we are still governed by Depression-era economics.

Last year, I sponsored HB798, which would have begun phasing out the state’s income tax. The bill passed in the House with a vote of 100-53, but never made it through the upper chamber. I have been hoping for true conservative leadership to take this issue on; Governor Kehoe is rising to the challenge, and I applaud his efforts!

Our modern economy is driven by small businesses, family farms, and entrepreneurs who wear many hats. People work multiple jobs, run side businesses, and rely on seasonal income. The old tax code was not built for this reality. It was built for a different century, and it no longer reflects how Missourians earn a living or how our economy functions.

When income taxes take money out of every paycheck, it limits growth and discourages investment. Families in Hickory and Polk counties are already stretching their dollars to cover rising costs. Farmers face unpredictable markets and expenses. Small business owners are trying to expand while keeping prices affordable. Eliminating the personal income tax allows these folks to keep more of what they earn and reinvest it locally.

Governor Mike Kehoe’s plan recognizes that Missouri needs a fresh start. Instead of clinging to outdated policies, this proposal looks toward the future. Ending the income tax is not about taking risks. It is about adopting 21st-century solutions that match today’s economy and today’s challenges.

Simply patching a broken system does not fix the underlying problem. A tax code rooted in the 1930s will never be able to support a modern, competitive state. If we want Missouri to grow, attract new families, and keep our young people here, we must be willing to modernize.

Tax reform must also be paired with responsible budgeting. Families and businesses in Hickory and Polk counties live within their means, and state government should do the same. Cutting waste, reducing bureaucracy, and focusing on core services makes real reform possible.

This is about choosing progress over stagnation. Missouri cannot compete in the modern global market while relying on isolationist policies from nearly a century ago. Governor Kehoe’s plan offers a clear path forward that empowers families and locally-owned businesses.

By embracing 21st-century solutions and eliminating the personal income tax, Missouri can unlock growth, support rural communities, and position itself for a stronger future. That is how we move our state forward.