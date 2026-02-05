Missouri Corn Growers Hold Annual Meeting and Legislative Day in Jefferson City

Corn farmers, industry representatives, and guests from across Missouri gathered in Jefferson City for the Missouri Corn Growers Association annual meeting and legislative day.

The day began at the Capitol Plaza Hotel with MCGA’s annual meeting, featuring a keynote address from Governor Mike Kehoe. Members reviewed the organization’s financials, heard from industry leaders, and received an economic analysis from Ben Brown, a senior research associate with the Food and Agricultural Policy Research Institute.

Brown’s presentation addressed the current challenges facing the corn industry and provided projections for the coming year. He discussed corn market fundamentals, the importance of maintaining flexibility in operations, and identified potential areas for market growth.

During the meeting, members elected four board members to represent different regions of the state. Ryan Meyerkorth of Rock Port was elected to represent northwest Missouri in District 1. Marc Kaiser will represent northcentral Missouri growers in District 2. Brian Lehman of Versailles was elected to represent central Missouri’s District 5, and Patrick Seyer of Sikeston will represent the southeast region in District 7.

After the annual meeting and luncheon, growers traveled to the State Capitol to meet with legislators. The visits focused on educating elected officials about the importance of Missouri’s corn and ethanol industries and their economic impact on the state.

“Opening the door to conversations now makes a big difference when issues impacting agriculture cross elected officials’ desks in the future,” said MCGA President Brian Lehman. “The farmer-voice matters and MCGA stands ready to amplify that voice in Jefferson City and D.C. Working together, we can make a difference for Missouri agriculture.”

The association also presented awards to recognize supporters of the state’s corn and ethanol industries. State Representative Cameron Bunting Parker and State Senator Jamie Burger each received the Friend of Corn Growers Award for their legislative support of agricultural issues.

Brian West of West Energy and Environmental Associates received the Outstanding Partner Award for his work supporting the corn and ethanol sectors. Brent Hoerr of Palmyra was presented with the President’s Award.

Matt Lambert of Laclede received multiple honors, including the President’s Award, an Honorary Lifetime Award, and recognition for his years of service to the organization.

The day also ended in a successful fundraising auction.

The Missouri Corn Growers Association is a membership organization dedicated to advancing the interests of corn farmers. The group works on key agricultural issues and advocates for pro-agriculture and pro-corn legislation at both the state and federal levels.