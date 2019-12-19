DHSS issues certifications of medical marijuana testing facilities

JEFFERSON CITY, MO – The Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS) has begun the process of issuing ten certifications for medical marijuana testing facilities. Testing facilities whose applications are approved will receive notification of that approval to the email addresses of the individual who created the application in the Medical Marijuana Registry Portal, the individual listed in the application as the Primary Contact, and at least one other individual identified in the application.

Once approval notifications have been sent, notifications of application denial will be issued as well. Denial notifications will be sent to the individual who created the application in the Medical Marijuana Registry Portal.

The Department anticipates having all approval and denial notifications issued by the end of the day. Once all approvals and denials have been issued, the Department will post the final rank/score of all medical marijuana testing facility applicants to its website.

Article XIV requires DHSS to license “at least two” testing laboratory facilities. It was decided earlier this year that ten facilities would be licensed throughout Missouri.

“Because laboratory facilities will be required to work hand-in-hand with our other licensed facilities and they play an important role in the safety of this program, we opted to license ten of these facilities to ensure Missouri patients have access to the best medical marijuana products available,” said Lyndall Fraker, director of the DHSS Section for Medical Marijuana Regulation.

Testing facilities will be responsible for verifying levels of THC in product for patients as well as screening it for any foreign matter or dangerous bacteria.

More information about Missouri’s medical marijuana program can be found at medicalmarijuana.mo.gov. Facility applicant information can be found here.