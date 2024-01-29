Press Release: Ozark Foothills Cattlemen endorse Clubb for house seat

Dr. Jeff Reed, President of the Ozark Foothill Cattlemen’s Association, released the following statement in support of Vinnie Clubb for the 153rd Missouri House District:

“We are pleased to announce the endorsement for Vinnie Clubb, who we believe will best represent the needs and interest of the Ozark Foothills Cattlemen’s Association and our beef cattle producers. It is vital that we elect candidates throughout our local and state government who understand the issues affecting our agricultural communities and also will fight to preserve our rural heritage.”

“I count it is an honor and privilege to have the support of our local cattlemen,” said Clubb. “In a day when people want to grow protein out of petri dish, it is important to have someone in Jefferson City who knows how our food is raised, processed and distributed. Agriculture is Missouri’s number one industry, and I will fight to ensure that it remains that way.”

Clubb is Republican who is running to replace Rep. Darrell Atchison, who has announced he will not be seeking reelection in 2024.