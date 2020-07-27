Ashcroft announces grants awarded to local governments for records management, preservation projects

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft is pleased to announce 11 Local Records Grant Program awards totaling $100,411. Based on the recommendations of the Missouri Historical Records Advisory Board, they provide the recipient local governments with assistance for records management and preservation projects.

The following grantees are now eligible to receive reimbursement up to the total listed award amount:

St. Francois County Recorder: $12,500 to image records

Cape Girardeau County Recorder: $24,995 to image records

Jasper County Record Center: $7,300 to image records

St. Clair County Collector: $2,777 to image records

Wright County Circuit Clerk: $6,090 for shelving

Reynolds County Circuit Clerk: $9,169 to image records

City of Crestwood: $8,960 to image records

West St. Francois County R-IV School District: $19,745 for shelving

City of St. Charles: $477 to image records

Buchanan County Circuit Clerk: $4,400 for a microfilm reader/printer/scanner

Perry County Circuit Clerk: $3,998 for a microfilm reader/printer/scanner

The Missouri State Archives’ Local Records Grant Program offers local governments, or local political subdivisions with taxing authority, funding for approved records management or preservation projects, including imaging of permanent, long-term or historically significant records. Grant awards may fund up to 70% of total project costs.

To learn more about the Local Records Grant Program, visit www.sos.mo.gov/archives/localrecs/grants/.