August final month for Missouri P-SNAP benefits

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — For the 18th and final month, the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA), Food and Nutrition Service approved Missouri’s waiver request to provide Pandemic Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (P-SNAP) benefits for August. Under P-SNAP, each household receives the maximum SNAP amount for their household’s size. Missouri SNAP benefits include a temporary 15 percent increase through September 30, 2021. October will be the first month since February 2020 that Missourians will receive their normal SNAP benefits.

“Missourians have benefitted from P-SNAP for a year and a half and will still get the temporary additional SNAP increase of 15 percent in September,” said Jennifer Tidball, Acting Director, Department of Social Services. “We hope this gradual return of regular SNAP benefits in October will help ease those necessary budget adjustments for SNAP households.”

In August, the Department of Social Services also resumes SNAP recertification interviews, another step to return Missouri to the regular SNAP operation.

Important Upcoming SNAP/ Food Stamp Program Changes August Last month for P-SNAP benefits Missouri resumes SNAP recertification interviews September Last month for temporary 15 percent SNAP increase October Regular SNAP benefits resume

The deadline for families to apply for Pandemic-Electronic Benefit Transfer (P-EBT) benefits has been extended to August 20, 2021. P-EBT helps families with students who qualified for free or reduced-price meals during the previous school year cover the extra food costs they experienced during the pandemic. The P-EBT benefit amount is based on the school’s report of time that was not in-seat learning.

Not in-seat learning time P-EBT Monthly benefit Most of the month $129.58 Some of the month $77.75

All SNAP households with a student must apply to receive P-EBT benefits for their student. For more information on P-EBT, visit dss.mo.gov.

Missourians can apply for SNAP benefits 24/7 online by visiting MyDSS.mo.gov, or sending completed applications and verification documents by email to FSD.Documents@dss.mo.gov, or by fax to 573-526-9400.

The Missouri Services Navigator has information on over 2,800 programs and services available in the state. Missourians in need of information on SNAP, Medicaid, Child Care Subsidy, LIHEAP, or Temporary Assistance for Needy Families benefit programs can visit dss.mo.gov. Missourians who have questions not specific to an individual’s case can use the DSS Virtual Assistant to get immediate answers to basic questions 24 hours a day. Phone assistance is also available Monday through Friday, 6:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. call 855-FSD-INFO or 855-373-4636.

SkillUp and Missouri Work Assistance (MWA) are free programs available to all SNAP and TA recipients that help low-income Missourians with career planning, overcoming challenges to work, as well as getting and keeping a job.

The mission of the Department of Social Services is to empower Missourians to live safe, healthy, and productive lives. Visit dss.mo.gov to learn more about the Department of Social Services and follow us on Facebook and Twitter.