Barnes-Jewish Hospital approved for new robot surgery system

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Barnes-Jewish Hospital was given the green light to add a new robotic surgery system to its facility, an addition administrators said would create new educational and research opportunities for the hospital.

Barnes-Jewish sought a nearly $2.5 million system for its St. Louis facility, which will allow doctors to perform operations with more precision and control. It will be the hospital’s seventh system and will provide a new training opportunity for residents and aid in the hospital’s research on new procedures, according to its application.

The Missouri Health Facilities Review Committee unanimously approved the application during Monday’s Certificate of Need (CON) meeting.

Golden Valley Memorial Hospital District was also approved for new equipment: The facility, located in Clinton, will be home to a $4.4 million linear accelerator commonly used for cancer treatments.

CoxHealth in Springfield was given the go-ahead to replace its angiography unit — which allows doctors to visualize the inside of organs — for $1.5 million.

Heartland Regional Medical Center in St. Joseph’s request to replace its cath lab equipment for $1.4 million was also granted.

Plaza Manor and Rehabilitation Center was approved to establish a 90-bed skilled nursing facility for $8 million. Friendship Village Assisted Living and Memory Care sought to expand its St. Louis and Chesterfield facilities and was approved for six new beds at each location for a combined $18,000.

The committee approved the Villas of Jackson for six additional beds with a focus on memory care. The application came with a $0 price tag because it will only require the conversion of an area without the need to purchase new furnishing or equipment.

Abbey Woods Center for Rehabilitation and Healing applied for a $3 million addition that would expand the facility by 60 beds. Despite the center’s intention to break ground on the project in the spring, the project has been tabled while committee members consider administrators’ history with missed reporting deadlines on other projects.

Several previously-approved projects were granted extensions Monday:

Garden Villas of Meramec Valley was approved for two six-month extensions on a 60-bed expansion.

The Preserve Village in Branson was approved for two extensions on a 105-bed expansion.

Palestine Legacy Residences was approved for a six-month extension on a 39-bed expansion.

Kennett Hospital was approved for a six-month extension on a 49-bed extension.

The next CON meeting is scheduled for Jan. 3.