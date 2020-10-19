Blunt weighs in on SCOTUS confirmation: ‘Barrett is extraordinary’

U.S. Sen. Roy Blunt voiced his support of U.S. Supreme Court nominee Judge Amy Coney Barrett Monday afternoon.

“I’m very excited about Judge Barrett,” Blunt said. “I had her on my shortlist the last time. I think she has been extraordinary in every way — in her community life, as a teacher, as a judge, and especially when she explains the law and her view of the law.”

Blunt went on to praise Barrett’s work as a judge and an educator and commended her interpretation of the U.S. Constitution.

Blunt joined Americans For Prosperity (AFP) President Tim Phillips and Vice President Casey Mattox for a virtual discussion on the confirmation process. Phillips said the conservative advocacy group had spoken to several members of congress and had heard support for Barrett’s confirmation from over half a million Americans.

Blunt said the Senate Judiciary Committee is expected to vote on the nomination Thursday. The full Senate will take up the discussion on Friday, with Blunt expecting a final decision by the middle of next week.

“I don’t think there’s much that can happen here to delay it,” Blunt said. “This is a job that the Senate should do, it’s a job the president should do; I think there was even a constitutional obligation to nominate someone.”

Barrett faced three days of confirmation hearings before the Senate last week.

If confirmed to replace the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg — who became a liberal icon — Barrett is expected to shift the ideological balance of the Supreme Court to the right, an expectation that has drawn a line between the two parties.

Blunt and fellow U.S. Sen. Josh Hawley were among the Republican voices urging President Trump to nominate a new justice in September.

A number of Missouri officials, including Attorney General Eric Schmitt and Gov. Mike Parson, voiced their support for the nomination as well.

Three Missouri Democrats signed onto a letter opposing the confirmation in light of the COVID-19 pandemic, saying the Senate should “prioritize the health of the senators, their staff, and all those who work to keep the buildings safe and operational… and cancel the hearings.”

Blunt has represented Missouri in the Senate since 2010. He served as Missouri’s secretary of state and as a member of the U.S. House of Representatives prior to his election to the Senate.