Capitol Briefs: McCloskeys keep their law licenses, for now

Mark and Patricia McCloskey have been placed on probation for one year, with the risk of having their law licenses suspended indefinitely, Missouri Supreme Court Chief Justice Paul Wilson said in an order Tuesday.

Should they violate the terms of their probation, their law licences could be suspended without an opportunity to appeal for at least 6 months. The orders come after the couple pleaded guilty to harassment and assault charges last year.

Mark McCloskey is a Republican candidate for U.S. Senate in Missouri.

The couple became infamous after they waved their guns from their porch as a group of protestors gathered near their home in St. Louis in 2020.

Mark McCloskey pleaded guilty to a Class C misdemeanor of assault in the fourth degree. Patricia McCloskey pleaded guilty to a Class A misdemeanor of harassment in the second degree.

Shortly after they pleaded guilty, Gov. Mike Parson issued pardons for the couple.

Mark McCloskey has traveled to the state Capitol multiple times this year to argue for a heavily Republican-leaning congressional redistricting map as well as for a controversial bill that supporters said would strengthen so-called “stand your ground” laws in Missouri.

Read the order pertaining to Mark McCloskey here . Read the order pertaining to Patricia McCloskey here .