Capitol Briefs: Branson receives $3M federal grant for flood wall

The U.S. Department of Commerce awarded Branson a $3 million grant this week for a flood wall to protect the Compton Drive Wastewater Treatment Plant.

The grant, administered through the Economic Development Administration (EDA), was awarded in conjunction with a $6.6 million investment from the state.

“I am thrilled that the EDA is investing substantial funds into the construction of a flood wall to protect the Compton Drive Wastewater Treatment Plant,” Congressman Billy Long said. “This facility is critical to the community and a flood wall will ensure that businesses and residents will not be disrupted should substantial flooding occur.”

The Branson Board of Alderman approved another grant from the Missouri Department of Economic Development Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) program last month, giving the green light for more than $2.7 million in improvements to the plant.

U.S. Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo said the investment was part of the Biden administration’s emphasis on natural disaster recovery.

Branson faced historic flooding in 2017. Gov. Mike Parson said the investment would help the city mitigate the impact of future severe weather and ensure continued service to the community.