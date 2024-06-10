 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Cattlemen’s Steak Fry livestream

By The Missouri Times on June 10, 2024

Watch as the Missouri Times went live on Saturday to capture the Missouri Cattlemen’s Steak Fry event. The event included a few important keynote speakers, including Governor Mike Parson, Lieutenant Governor Mike Kehoe and Attorney General Andrew Bailey. Various candidates spoke as well.

