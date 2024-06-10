Watch as the Missouri Times went live on Saturday to capture the Missouri Cattlemen’s Steak Fry event. The event included a few important keynote speakers, including Governor Mike Parson, Lieutenant Governor Mike Kehoe and Attorney General Andrew Bailey. Various candidates spoke as well.
Cattlemen’s Steak Fry livestream
