Press Release: IAFF Local 42 endorses State Representative Patty Lewis for State Senate

State Representative Patty Lewis (D-25) announced today that International Association of Fire Fighters Local 42 has voted to endorse her candidacy for Missouri Senate District 7. IAFF Local 42 joins several other labor unions in supporting Lewis’ campaign, solidifying her position as the strongest pro-labor candidate in the race.

Dan Heizman, President of IAFF Local 42, said that “Representative Patty Lewis has a proven record as an unwavering supporter of Missouri’s Fire Fighters, Paramedics and first responders and is a leader in the area of mental health support for those who serve others. Patty’s nursing background provides her a unique insight into a career dedicated to serving others. I look forward to watching her continue to fight for fire fighters and all working people when elected as a senator. IAFF Local 42 is proud to endorse Patty Lewis for Senate District 7.”

“As a former critical care nurse, I know how important first responders are to ensuring that our communities are safe,” State Rep. Lewis said. “I’m so grateful for their continued support, and look forward to standing with them on the floor of the Missouri Senate.”

State Rep. Lewis has earned the endorsement of several of Kansas City’s largest and most active labor unions, including Teamsters Locals 41 and 541, AFT Local 691, IBEW Local 124, IUOE Local 101, Laborers Locals 264 and 663, Pipefitters Local 533, and the Greater Kansas City AFL-CIO. Lewis has represented Missouri’s 25th House District for four years, and is currently running to fill the vacancy in the 7th Senate District created by a gubernatorial appointment.