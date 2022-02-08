CPS teacher Kathy Steinhoff announces run for state representative

COLUMBIA, Mo. — Following news that incumbent State Representative David Tyson Smith plans to run in House District 46, retiring CPS teacher and former local union president Kathy Steinhoff is launching her campaign for State Representative in District 45 with the backing of key Columbia community leaders.

“David Tyson Smith has been a strong advocate for Columbia and the University. I’m happy to endorse his candidacy,” said Steinhoff.

Kathy, who has taught math for 34 years at Columbia Public Schools, plans to advocate for public schools and combat the gun violence epidemic: “As a teacher who has gone through too many classroom shelter-in-place drills, and a volunteer with Moms Demand Action, I’ll go to Jefferson City to protect public education, combat the gun violence epidemic, and fight for social equity for all Missourians.”

Former Columbia State Representative Mary Still: “As a former State Represenative I know how badly we need more pro-choice, anti-gun violence women in Jefferson City. With her progressive track record Kathy Steinhoff is the right person to represent our community.”

Former Columbia Public Schools Superintendent Peter Stiepleman says: “Kathy Steinhoff is my choice for Missouri’s 45th District. An exceptional educator with local and statewide leadership experience, Kathy has proven time and again her ability to make the very best decisions for those she represents. The state of Missouri needs smart and compassionate representatives who will stand up for all Missourians, not just some. When elected, Kathy will be that person.”