CPS teacher Kathy Steinhoff announces run for state representative

COLUMBIA, Mo. — Following news that incumbent State Representative David Tyson Smith plans to run in House District 46, retiring CPS teacher and former local union president Kathy Steinhoff is launching her campaign for State Representative in District 45 with the backing of key Columbia community leaders.
“David Tyson Smith has been a strong advocate for Columbia and the University. I’m happy to endorse his candidacy,” said Steinhoff.
Kathy, who has taught math for 34 years at Columbia Public Schools, plans to advocate for public schools and combat the gun violence epidemic: “As a teacher who has gone through too many classroom shelter-in-place drills, and a volunteer with Moms Demand Action, I’ll go to Jefferson City to protect public education, combat the gun violence epidemic, and fight for social equity for all Missourians.”
Former Columbia State Representative Mary Still: “As a former State Represenative I know how badly we need more pro-choice, anti-gun violence women in Jefferson City. With her progressive track record Kathy Steinhoff is the right person to represent our community.”
Former Columbia Public Schools Superintendent Peter Stiepleman says: “Kathy Steinhoff is my choice for Missouri’s 45th District. An exceptional educator with local and statewide leadership experience, Kathy has proven time and again her ability to make the very best decisions for those she represents. The state of Missouri needs smart and compassionate representatives who will stand up for all Missourians, not just some. When elected, Kathy will be that person.”
Former Columbia State Representative Stephen Webber: “The Democratic Party needs more union members running for office and I’m thrilled Kathy Steinhoff has stepped up to the challenge. Her experience as the President of Columbia’s teacher’s union will be invaluable as she takes on the corporate lobbyists that exploit working families.”
Past Columbia teacher’s union president Susan McClintic: “Kathy was my colleague in Columbia Public Schools for decades. I know firsthand that no one is a more accomplished teacher and has done more for our students than Kathy Steinhoff. I’m proud to endorse her campaign for State Rep because she’ll wake up everyday thinking about how she can improve public education. Kathy Steinhoff is the voice our students deserve.”
Retired CPS teacher Hank Landry: “I’m excited that Kathy Steinhoff has declared her candidacy for the 45th District. Having known Kathy for years, I have first hand knowledge of her intelligence, deep understanding of state and local issues, and dedication to her constituents. She is a tireless worker, active listener, and excellent communicator. She is the right candidate for our district and I plan to actively support her campaign.”
Kathy Steinhoff has taught mathematics for 34 years in Columbia Public Schools including West Junior, Jefferson Junior, and Hickman High School. She currently teaches at Hickman High School where she serves as the Mathematics Department Chair and is on the school’s Leadership Team. Kathy is a National Board Certified Teacher which is considered the most respected certification for teachers. She was awarded the 2011 NEA Member Benefits Award for Teaching Excellence, a national teaching recognition following her recognition at the previous levels of finalist, state, local, and school. Kathy has also been extensively involved in her local Union, Columbia Missouri National Education Association. She has served in many capacities on the Executive Team including Past President. She has been on the Bargaining Team for the past eight years fighting for improved compensation and working conditions for all Columbia Public School Teachers.
Kathy is also a member of Moms Demand Action and has worked on the ground level of many political campaigns. She is a long time member of Our Lady of Lourdes parish. Kathy is married to Doug Steinhoff, retired teacher of Columbia Public Schools, and proud mother to Judy, step-mother to Jennifer and Johnna, and grandmother of three.