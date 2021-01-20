DHSS begins implementation of electronic physician certification process for medical marijuana patients

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — The Section for Missouri Medical Marijuana Regulation at the Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS) is pleased to announce that it has begun rolling out a new function in its online system for patient registration that will allow physicians to submit patient certifications electronically. Today, the Medical Marijuana program began reaching out to physicians to explain the upcoming changes and to offer training on the new capabilities of the online system.

The first step in this implementation is to introduce a process for physicians to create accounts to submit these certifications. This added feature offers a secure account for physicians, whose identities will be verified by the Department at the time of account creation. The physician’s good standing will also continue to be verified at the time of application review.

The Department will provide ongoing announcements about the phases of this project and anticipates having the medical marijuana certification process transitioned to fully electronic submission by June of 2021.

“This new process will provide an opportunity for more direct communication between certifying physicians and the Department, which will strengthen this partnership in the shared goal of creating a safe and secure program for Missouri medical marijuana patients and their caregivers,” said Lyndall Fraker, director of the DHSS Section for Medical Marijuana Regulation.

The Department encourages physicians and patients to watch for more information as phases of the project are completed and will provide opportunities to offer input and feedback through the process. Additional information will be posted at medicalmarijuana.mo.gov.