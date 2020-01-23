DHSS issues licenses for medical marijuana dispensary facilities

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — The Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS) has begun the process of issuing a total of 192 licenses for medical marijuana dispensary facilities.

Per Article XIV, 24 dispensary facilities will be licensed per congressional district in Missouri. Missouri is divided into eight congressional districts.

“We are committed to making medical marijuana safe and accessible for qualified patients of Missouri,” said Lyndall Fraker, director of the DHSS Section for Medical Marijuana Regulation. “This phase of program implementation is vital to product accessibility for Missourians throughout the entire state.”

Dispensary facilities whose applications are approved will receive notification of that approval to the email addresses of the individual who created the User Account in the Medical Marijuana Registry Portal, the individual listed in the application as the Primary Contact, and at least one other individual identified in the application.

Notifications of application denial will be issued as well. Denial notifications will be sent to the individual who created the User Account in the Medical Marijuana Registry Portal.

The 192 facilities being licensed are the top-scoring dispensary facilities that meet all eligibility requirements as prescribed by the program rules.

“Today’s milestone represents over a year of effort by many people to put the final piece in place so that appropriately screened patients in Missouri can receive medical marijuana,” said Dr. Randall Williams, director of DHSS. “We thank all who have helped us to date, and we will continue to listen so that we can best serve the people of our state.”

The Department anticipates having all approval and denial notifications issued by the end of the day. Once all approvals and denials have been issued, the Department will post the final rank/scores of all medical marijuana dispensary facility applicants to its website.

Seed-to-sale facility certifications will be announced on Jan. 31.

More information about Missouri’s medical marijuana program can be found at medicalmarijuana.mo.gov. Facility applicant information can be found here.