Dinkins applauds judge order for land sale; hopes to return funding to local communities

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Representative Chris Dinkins is applauding the recent order by Oregon County Circuit Court Judge Steven Privette to sell off portions of land purchased by the state in 2016 to create a new state park. Nearly 4,200 acres of property along the Eleven Point River was purchased under the Nixon administration using remediation funds that were supposed to deal with the aftermath of lead mining. In 2017, the purchase was challenged in court by local landowners who claimed that 625 acres of that land in Oregon County were within a federal easement along the river with restricted use for only agriculture.

After years of legal wrangling, Privette sided with the plaintiffs and ordered the state to sell off the contested portion of the tract. Several lawmakers have sponsored legislation during the last few sessions to accomplish the same goal including Rep. Dinkins who has been an outspoken opponent of the purchase citing that remediation funds were used that should have gone to local landowners who are dealing with the aftermath of lead mining.

“I love our state parks, but funds were used for this purchase should have gone to the landowners and communities throughout the lead belt who were dealing with the aftermath of lead mining in our region. This was a gross overstep of executive power,” said Dinkins, R-Annapolis. “I am hopeful that the funds will be returned and used for lead mining remediation and important, local community projects as intended by the settlement.”

The Department of Natural Resources declined to comment on the ruling.