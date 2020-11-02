Election 2020: Where will Galloway, Parson, others be Tuesday night?

Here’s where Missouri’s candidates will be on Election Night. Email Kaitlyn (kaitlyn@themissouritimes.com) for your event to be featured.

Gov. Mike Parson; Springfield

White River Conference Center — 600 W. Sunshine Street, Springfield — 6 p.m.

The event is hosted in conjunction with the Missouri GOP.

Auditor Nicole Galloway; Columbia

Tiger Hotel — 23 S. 8th Street, Columbia

This event is closed to the public.

Galloway was previously scheduled to host an event with SMART Local Union No. 36 in St. Louis. Other Democrats, including secretary of state candidate Yinka Faleti, are slated to attend the Columbia event.

Lt. Gov. Mike Kehoe; Jefferson City

Capital Bluffs Event Center —1616 Oil Well Road, Jefferson City — 7 p.m.

Congressman Sam Graves; Weston

Timber Barn at Weston Red Barn Farm — 8 p.m.

The event is held in conjunction with Chris Brown, Eric Holmes, Josh Hurlbert, Sean Pouche, Randy Railsback, Doug Richey, Brenda Shields, Brandt Vircks.

Sen. Jill Schupp; Creve Coeur

Creve Coeur City Hall — 300 N. New Ballas Road — 7:05 p.m.

Schupp will give remarks at Creve Coeur City Hall following the closure of polls. Due to the ongoing pandemic, she will not host an election night party but could address supporters on Facebook Live later in the night.

Judy Baker; Boone County

Boone County Democratic Party — 409 Vandiver Drive, Columbia — 7 p.m.

Baker’s campaign, along with other local candidates, will congregate at the Democrats’ headquarters in Boone County on the lawn with heaters.